PM Modi arrives in Oman on two-day visit

February 11, 2018 21:08 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday arrived in Muscat on a two-day visit on the last leg of his tour of three West Asian countries during which he would hold talks with the Sultan of Oman and other key leaders.

Modi, who arrived in Muscat from Dubai, will also meet Deputy Prime Minister for the Council of Ministers Sayyid Fahd bin Mahmoud Al Said and Deputy Prime Minister for International Relations and Cooperation Affairs Sayyid Asa'ad bin Tariq Al Said.

Noting that Oman was a close maritime neighbour with whom India enjoys excellent relations, Modi had said ahead of his visit, "I shall also interact with leading businesspersons of Oman on developing stronger economic and business links with India."

India and Oman have thriving links rooted in centuries old people-to-people exchanges, Modi had said.

More than nine million Indians work and live in the Gulf region. In Oman, they constitute the largest expatriate community.

On the first leg of his trip, Modi had travelled to Ramallah, becoming the first Indian prime minister to make an official visit to Palestine. From there he visited the United Arab Emirates, before arriving in Oman.

IMAGE: People from the Indian community welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his arrival at Hotel Grand Hyatt in Muscat on Sunday. Photograph: Courtesy @MEAIndia/Twitter