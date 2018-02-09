PM Modi in Jordan on first leg of three-nation tour

February 09, 2018 21:25 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met Jordan’s King Abdullah II and said he had “wonderful” meeting that would further boost India-Jordan ties.

IMAGE: PM Modi hugs Jordan’s King Abdullah II and said he was looking forward to the King's visit to India at the end of this month. Photograph: @MEAIndia/Twitter

Modi arrived on the first leg of his tour of three West Asian countries, including Palestine.

“Had a wonderful meeting with His Majesty King Abdullah II of Jordan. Our discussions today will give great strength to India-Jordan bilateral relations,” Modi tweeted after meeting the King.

During the meeting, Modi told the King that he is looking forward to his visit to India in February.

The King, meanwhile, described the meeting as the beginning of a new chapter in the bilateral ties.

“The prime minister expressed sincere thanks for logistical support extended for smooth facilitation for his Palestine visit,” ministry of external affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

Kumar also tweeted a picture of Modi hugging the King.

“A warm hug between friends reflecting our relationship! PM @narendramodi had a very cordial meeting with His Majesty King of Jordan immediately upon arrival in Amman. In a gracious and personal gesture, the King invited Prime Minister Modi to his residence for the meeting,” he said.

On his arrival in Amman, Modi was received by Jordan Prime Minister Hani Al-Mulki.

This is Modi’s first visit to Jordan and also the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister in 30 years. India and Jordan enjoy friendly ties since diplomatic relations were established in 1950.

IMAGE: This is Modi’s first visit to Jordan and also the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister in 30 years. Photograph: @MEAIndia/Twitter

On Saturday, Modi will leave for Palestine where he is scheduled to hold discussions with President Mahmoud Abbas and reaffirm India’s support for the Palestinian people and the development of Palestine.

Modi will be the first-ever prime minister to visit Palestine.

The PM will leave for the UAE later in the day for a two-day visit.

In the UAE, Modi would hold meetings with Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi.

He said he will also be addressing the 6th edition of the World Government Summit in Dubai, where India is the guest country.

During the visit, Modi said he will engage with leading UAE and Arab CEOs in Dubai on the vast economic opportunities in India and what more can be done to bolster business collaboration.

On the last leg of his trip, Modi would travel to Oman from February 11-12.

Modi will visit Oman for the first time as prime minister and will hold talks with the Sultan of Oman and other key leaders.

He would also interact with leading businesspersons of Oman on developing stronger economic and business links with India.

More than nine million Indians work and live in the Gulf region, of which about one third live in the UAE alone. In Oman, they constitute the largest expatriate community.