rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » News » PM meets service chiefs to review border security

PM meets service chiefs to review border security

November 08, 2016 18:27 IST

Amid continuing Pakistani shelling along the border in Jammu and Kashmir, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday reviewed the security situation with Chiefs of Army, Navy and Vice Chief of Air Force in New Delhi.

National Security Adviser Ajit Doval was also present at the meeting.

During the meeting, the prime minister is understood to have taken stock of the situation along the Line of Control and International Border where Pakistan has been regularly shelling military posts as well as civilian areas.

Army Chief Gen Dalbir Singh Suhag is believed to have briefed Modi on the situation and how the forces are handling the Pakistani provocation.

Significantly, the meeting came on a day when one more jawan was killed in Pakistani shelling in Jammu and Kashmir.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chief of Army Staff General Dalbir Singh, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Sunil Lanba and Vice Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa in New Delhi. Photograph: PIB

© Copyright 2016 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Tags: National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, Narendra Modi, Gen Dalbir Singh Suhag, Line of Control and International Border, Chiefs of Army
 

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News  |  India Abroad Person of the Year 2014

rediff on the net© 2016 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use | India Abroad weekly