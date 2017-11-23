These views will take your breath away!

November 23, 2017 08:25 IST

Breathtaking views of some of the world’s most scenic landscapes have been showcased at this year’s Epson International Pano Awards.

In its eighth year, the event pays homage to the work of panoramic photographers worldwide and is the largest competition for panoramic photography.

The competition was stiff with 5,377 entries from 1,322 photographers in 71 countries this year, battling it out for the top spots in five categories, for several special awards, and for some of the $50,000 in cash and prizes offered.

The organisers were kind enough to share some of the winners and top scorers here.

(Click on the images for high-resolution)