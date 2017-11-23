These views will take your breath away!

Breathtaking views of some of the world’s most scenic landscapes have been showcased at this year’s Epson International Pano Awards.
In its eighth year, the event pays homage to the work of panoramic photographers worldwide and is the largest competition for panoramic photography.
The competition was stiff with 5,377 entries from 1,322 photographers in 71 countries this year, battling it out for the top spots in five categories, for several special awards, and for some of the $50,000 in cash and prizes offered.
The organisers were kind enough to share some of the winners and top scorers here.
2017 Major Amateur Winner
These minimalist huts sit on a secluded section of the Essex coastline here in the UK. Each hut sold for £25,000 a few years ago and provide (on a clear day) panoramic views over a beautiful estuary. At high tide they sit just 8 inches above the surface, creating your very own private island.
Photograph: Darren Moore/The Epson International Pano Awards
Open Award Winner – Built Environment/Architecture
Photograph: Javier de la Torre/The Epson International Pano Awards
Major Open overall winner, Open Award Winner in Nature/Landscape
This photo was taken in China. We got up early about 3 am for climbing at the top of the mountain, between trees and vegetation. After 1 hour of climbing and carry all the photographic gear we arrived at the top of the mountain. This image is the result of 7 vertical stitched images. Nowadays when I see this photo, I remember a great effort to get this picture, but I remember too…one of the most beautiful sunrises of my life.
Photograph: Jesus M Garcia/The Epson International Pano Awards
2017 Carolyn Mitchum Award Winner
To make this shot I was circulating around Stokksnes a few cloudy and frosty days, waiting for the perfect weather. If you want a lot of something, you have to keep hope and wait steadfastly. You have to devote your time and comfort – just like with a loved one, important person. This time the result exceeded my expectations. It was probably the most beautiful night in my life, as if nature began to wink at me and speak to me by name. I hope that she is also talking to you.
Photograph: Wojciech Kruczynski/The Epson International Pano Awards
Amateur Built-Environment
The Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles.
Photograph: Yoshihiko Wada/The Epson International Pano Awards
Top Ten, Open Nature/Landscapes
Lightning flashes inside the volcanic plume of the erupting Calbuco Volcano in Chile.
Photograph: Francisco Negroni/The Epson International Pano Awards
Top 10, Amateur/Landscape
The Dolomites in Italy.
Photograph: David Martin Castan/The Epson International Pano Awards
Top 10, Open Built/Environment
The Dubai Marina.
Photograph: Sebastian Tontsch/The Epson International Pano Awards
Top Ten, Open Nature / Landscapes
Tellaro, La Spezia, Italy.
Photograph: Paolo Lazzarotti/The Epson International Pano Awards
Top Ten, Amateur Built Environment/Architecture
A girl pictured at the window of a high rise.
Photograph: Ivan Turukhano/The Epson International Pano Awards
Top Ten, Open Built Environment / Architecture
During several years I have travelled to Toledo City (I live around 20 minutes) to take a photo that I dreamt of. Many years, many trips to Toledo City, and when I arrived to Toledo, fog was hard, light or high… back to home, again. Last year at last I got what I was looking for… fog was perfect, when I was shooting, my head kept telling me: YES!! This time YOU DID IT!!!
Photograph: Jesus M Garcia/The Epson International Pano Awards
Second Place, Epson Digital Art Prize, Top Ten, Open Nature/Landscapes
Zumaia, Spain
Photograph: Juan Pablo de Miguel/The Epson International Pano Awards
Top 10, Amateur Landscape
Vesteralen, Norway.
Photograph: Nicholas Roemmelt/The Epson International Pano Awards
Top 10, Open Landscape
This location is called Whuzi Hill or “Cuiping Mountains” called for natives, and it’s one of the most beautiful place, that I have never visited before. We visited this place at sunset. This picture is a result of 6 vertical stitched images. When I took this picture, my eyes were viewing something similar to “creation of the world”. It were in “right place at right moment.”
Photograph: Jesus M Garcia/The Epson International Pano Awards
Top Ten, Amateur Nature/Landscapes
Monument Valley Navajo Tribal Park, Arizona, USA.
Photograph: Frederic Huber/The Epson International Pano Awards
