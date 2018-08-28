When SC judges crooned for Kerala

August 28, 2018 13:04 IST

In a rare, benevolent gesture, two Supreme Court judges on Monday sang at a cultural programme organised by apex court journalists in Delhi to raise money for relief and rehabilitation of people in flood-ravaged Kerala.

IMAGE: Supreme Court judge Justice Kurian Joseph and singer Mohit Chauhan perform during an event to contribute to the Kerala flood relief fund in New Delhi. Photograph: Ravi Choudhary/PTI Photo

Justices Kurian Joseph and K M Joseph, both hailing from Kerala, performed at the event at the auditorium of Indian Society for International Law, opposite the Supreme Court complex.

The programme was attended by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra and several apex court and Delhi high court judges.

The CJI said it was a consolidated effort for a cause.

"Some may feel that this is a celebration because there are certain performances, but I would like to say this is a consolidated effort of finding energy to raise contribution for a noble cause," Justice Misra said.

Justice K M Joseph, who was recently elevated to the apex court, sang a song from a classic Malayalam movie Amaram, which tells the story of a fisherman.

"Fishermen were the first to react when the state was reeling under severe floods. This song is a tribute to them," he said.

Justice Kurian Joseph and playback singer Mohit Chauhan sang the song We shall overcome someday.

More than Rs 10 lakh was collected during Monday's event.

A few journalists also performed during the event.

IMAGE: Justice K M Joseph, who was recently elevated to the apex court, sang a song from a classic Malayalam movie Amaram, which tells the story of a fisherman. Photograph: Ravi Choudhary/PTI Photo

Earlier, the apex court judges contributed Rs 25,000 each to the Kerala Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund.

The apex court staff has donated one day's salary.

Attorney General K K Venugopal had contributed Rs 1 crore to the fund.

Venugopal's son and senior advocate Krishnan Venugopal also contributed Rs 15 lakh to the relief fund.

Former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi has announced a contribution of Rs 50 lakh to the flood-ravaged state.

IMAGE: Justice Kurian Joseph interacts with Chief Justice of India Justice Dipak Misra with during the event . Photograph: Ravi Choudhary/PTI Photo

A group of Delhi-based Malayali lawyers had initiated a collection drive and dispatched eight truck-load full of necessary supplies, including clothes, sanitary napkins, candles, baby food, water bottles and medicines in a Navy aircraft.

Justice Kurian Joseph has remained active in ensuring and arranging relief materials. He had taken part in a drive in support of lawyers collecting supplies at a collection point near the apex court.

He had also contributed a significant amount for flood relief activities for Kerala.

Senior lawyer Jaideep Singh contributed Rs five lakh towards the distress relief fund.

IMAGE: CJI Dipak Misra contributes for the Kerala relief fund. Photograph: Ravi Choudhary/PTI Photo

Another senior advocate Chander Uday Singh has reportedly contributed Rs five lakh.

On August 16, the Supreme Court Bar Association has donated Rs 30 lakh from its Calamity Relief Fund.

The deadliest deluge in Kerala in nearly a century has claimed more than 300 lives since August 8.

According to the home ministry's National Emergency Response Centre, 443 people have died in Kerala and 54.11 lakh have been severely affected in 14 districts this monsoon season.

Kerala has been receiving financial aid from various state governments across the country.