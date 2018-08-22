Vajpayee's ashes taken to state capitals for 'asthi kalash yatra'

August 22, 2018 22:53 IST

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi after paying tribute to the ashes (asthi kalash) of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, before their distribution to all BJP state presidents for immersion in their respective states, at the party headquarters in New Delhi on Wednesday. BJP president Amit Shah, party leaders Rajnath Singh, Sushma Swaraj and Vajpayee's foster son-in-law Ranjan Bhattacharya are also seen. Photograph: Atul Yadav/PTI Photo

The ashes of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee were taken to various states from the national capital on Wednesday for immersion in rivers across the country as part of the Bharatiya Janata Party's 'asthi kalash yatra'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah handed over urns containing the ashes of the late leader to the party's state unit chiefs.

IMAGE: Modi, Shah, Singh attend a prayer (shanti path) before handing over of the ashes to all BJP state presidents. Photograph: Atul Yadav/PTI Photo

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj joined Modi and Shah in handing over the urns in New Delhi.

The ashes of the former prime minister was were brought to Madhya Pradesh by state BJP president Rakesh Singh and received by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Bhopal.

IMAGE: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan carries the ashes of Vajpayee to be immersed in River Narmada, in Bhopal on Wednesday. Photograph: PTI Photo

The urn would be kept at the state party headquarters and immersed in 10 rivers in the state in the coming days.

IMAGE: Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani with BJP leaders immerse the ashes in Sabarmati River in Ahmedabad. Photograph: Santosh Hirlekar/PTI Photo

In Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur received the urn and it was kept at the iconic Ridge for people to pay tributes to the late leader.

The former prime minister's ashes were immersed in the Beas river in Punjab. It was brought by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and state BJP chief Shwait Malik.

IMAGE: BJP Bihar president Nityanand Rai and Bihar deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi take the ashes of Vajpayee for immersion in Ganga in Patna. Photograph: PTI Photo

In Haryana, Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the ashes would be immersed in rivers at two places, Pehowa in Kurukshetra and Hathnikundin Yamunanagar on August 23.

Rajasthan Minister Arun Chaturvedi brought the ashes to Rajasthan. Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje would immerse the ashes in Pushkar, BJP state chief Madan Lal Saini in Kota and Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria in Beneshwar Dham.

IMAGE: MoS for PMO Jitendra Singh pays floral tribute as the ashes are taken for immersion in River Tawi in Jammu. Photograph: PTI Photo

In Bihar's capital Patna, the urn was kept at the state BJP headquarters and the immersion of the ashes will take place from Thursday.

The ashes of the late leader also reached Odisha on Wednesday and will be immersed in the Bay of Bengal in Puri on Thursday.

IMAGE: Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje carries the urn of ashes for immersion in Pushkar Sarovar and Chambal river. Photograph: PTI Photo

In neighbhouring West Bengal, the ashes will be immersed in various rivers of the state and at Gangasagar.

In Jharkhand the ashes would be immersed in five rivers on Thursday.

In the northeastern states of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh the ashes will be immersed in the Brahmaputra and Barak rivers, and at the holy Parashuram Kund, respectively.

IMAGE: Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal carries the ashes for immersion in River Brahmaputra. Photograph: PTI Photo

The ashes were immersed in the Sabarmati river in Gujarat by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani in the presence of state BJP chief Jitu Vaghani and key party leaders.

Rupani announced that the place from where the ashes were immersed would now be called as 'Atal Ghat'.

IMAGE: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur offers floral tribute to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee during an all-party meeting, at Ridge in Shimla. Photograph: PTI Photo

The ashes were brought to the Hyderabad and will be immersed in the Godavari, Krishna, Musi and Tungabhadra rivers in the coming days.

IMAGE: Union Minister for Housing and Urban Development Hardeep Singh Puri, Punjab BJP president Shwait Malik and party leaders carry the ashes in a truck to immerse them in Beas River, in Amritsar. Photograph: PTI Photo

The urn has been kept at the state headquarters. The urn containing the ashes of the former prime minister would be brought to Uttar Pradesh on Thursday.

The ashes of the former prime minister will be immersed in over 100 rivers across the country following a procession.