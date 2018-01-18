rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » News » The Russian village where even eyelashes freeze!

The Russian village where even eyelashes freeze!

January 18, 2018 08:41 IST

Saying this village is cold is an understatement… Welcome to Oymyakon, a remote Siberian village, where the average temperature in January is -50 degree Celsius and inhabitants’ eye lashes freeze solid mere moments after stepping outside.

This year, Oymyakon’s temperatures reached a near record-low at -60 degree Celsius, causing the town’s digital thermometer -- which was installed to entertain tourists -- to break!

Take a look.

It may be freezing cold in Oymyakon, but that didn't stop this Instagram user from posting a selfie. Photograph: anastasiagav/Instagram

 

According to records, the last time Oymyakon was this cold was in 1933, when Oymakon reached -67 degree Celsius. And for those who don't know, Oymyakon translates to 'the water that doesn't freeze'. Photograph: anastasiagav/Instagram 

The temperature dropped so low in the Russian village that a new electronic thermometer broke at a bone-cracking minus 62 degree Celsisus. Daily problems that come with living in Oymyakon include pen ink freezing, glasses freezing to people's faces and batteries losing power. Photograph: sivtseva9452/Instagram

Just for people to understand, the lowest temperature in India has been recorded in Dras where the mercury fell to -22 degree Celsius.  Photograph: anastasiagav/Instagram

AGENCIES
Tags: Oymyakon, Oymakon, Dras, India
 

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use