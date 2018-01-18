The Russian village where even eyelashes freeze!

January 18, 2018 08:41 IST

Saying this village is cold is an understatement… Welcome to Oymyakon, a remote Siberian village, where the average temperature in January is -50 degree Celsius and inhabitants’ eye lashes freeze solid mere moments after stepping outside.



This year, Oymyakon’s temperatures reached a near record-low at -60 degree Celsius, causing the town’s digital thermometer -- which was installed to entertain tourists -- to break!

Take a look.

It may be freezing cold in Oymyakon, but that didn't stop this Instagram user from posting a selfie. Photograph: anastasiagav/Instagram

According to records, the last time Oymyakon was this cold was in 1933, when Oymakon reached -67 degree Celsius. And for those who don't know, Oymyakon translates to 'the water that doesn't freeze'. Photograph: anastasiagav/Instagram

The temperature dropped so low in the Russian village that a new electronic thermometer broke at a bone-cracking minus 62 degree Celsisus. Daily problems that come with living in Oymyakon include pen ink freezing, glasses freezing to people's faces and batteries losing power. Photograph: sivtseva9452/Instagram

Just for people to understand, the lowest temperature in India has been recorded in Dras where the mercury fell to -22 degree Celsius. Photograph: anastasiagav/Instagram