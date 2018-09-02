The most moving photos from John McCain's funeral

September 02, 2018 12:36 IST

On Saturday in Washington, DC -- where for more than 30 years he represented the state of Arizona and earned a reputation in Congress as a “maverick” -- late United States Senator John McCain was honoured by friends, loved ones, and even onetime political rivals.

Former US presidents Barack Obama and George W Bush, both of whom McCain had challenged in their races to win the nation’s highest office, delivered eulogies during the service at Washington National Cathedral.

In doing so, they underscored the respect McCain commanded throughout his life for his service and bravery, from his years as a Vietnam War prisoner of war to his last days battling brain cancer.

Here, touching photos from the service, part of a five-day series of memorial events before McCain’s body is laid to rest on Sunday at the US Naval Academy Cemetery.

The casket of Senator John McCain is carried down the steps of the US Capitol by a military honour guard in Washington, DC. Photograph: Marvin Joseph/Pool/Getty Images

Cindy McCain, wife of John McCain, accompanied by US President Donald Trump’s Chief of Staff John Kelly, and Defense Secretary Jim Mattis lays a wreath at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial during a funeral procession to carry the casket of her husband from the US Capitol to National Cathedral for a Memorial Service. Photograph: Andrew Harnik/Pool/Getty Images

The ribbon on the wreath laid by Cindy McCain said "In Honor Of All Who Served" in gold letters. Photograph: Andrew Harnik/Pool/Getty Images

Bridget McCain and Meghan McCain, daughters of John McCain watch as Cindy McCain, lays a wreath at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial. Photograph: Andrew Harnik/Pool/Getty Images

People stand in silence during a wreath laying ceremony to honour the late Senator at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial on the National Mall. Photograph: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

A joint service military casket team prepares to unload the casket of the late Senator John McCain at the Washington National Cathedral for the funeral service for McCain in Washington, DC. Photograph: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Meghan McCain and her mother Cindy McCain embrace as the casket of the late Senator John McCain arrives at the Washington National Cathedral for the funeral service. Photograph: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Former US Vice President Joe Biden talks to Roberta McCain, mother of the late US Senator, at the Washington National Cathedral. Earlier during a memorial service, Biden paid a touching tribute to his friend -- John McCain. The former US president said, "My name is Joe Biden. I'm a Democrat. And I loved John McCain". Photograph: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

As the ceremony begins, Former US President George W Bush, Laura Bush, former US President Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former Vice President Dick Cheney, and Lynne Cheney look on. Photograph: Mark Wilson/Getty Images

While eulogising her father, Meghan McCain condemned US President Donald Trump. She said, "We gather here to mourn the passing of American greatness, the real thing, not cheap rhetoric from men who will never come near the sacrifice he gave so willingly, nor the opportunistic appropriation of those who live lives of comfort and privilege while he suffered and served,” she said, speaking forcefully and, at times, through tears. Taking aim at Trump’s campaign slogan, “Make America Great Again,” she said McCain’s America was always great. Photograph: Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Former US President George W Bush speaks during the funeral service. He ran against McCain for presidency. In his speech, Bush said, “He loved freedom with a passion of a man who knew its absence. He respected the dignity inherent in every life, a dignity that does not stop at borders and cannot be erased by dictators. Perhaps above all, John detested the abuse of power. He could not abide bigots and swaggering despots". Photograph: Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Obama, who beat McCain in the 2008 US presidential election, hailed the one-time prisoner of war for his commitment to truth and core democratic values. “So much of our politics, our public life, our public discourse can seem small and mean and petty, trafficking in bombast and insult, and phony controversies, and manufactured outrage,” Obama said. “It’s a politics that pretends to be brave and tough, but in fact is born in fear. John called on us to be bigger than that. He called on us to be better than that.” Obama also noted McCain’s support for a free press. Photograph: Mark Wilson/Getty Images

The casket is led out following the funeral service for McCain at the National Cathedral. McCain will be buried at his final resting place at the US Naval Academy. Photograph: Mark Wilson/Getty Images