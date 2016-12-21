The incredibly odd world we live in!

December 21, 2016 10:27 IST

These eight images show that we live in a crazy, mad world!

Members of a Vespa Fan Club dressed as Santa Claus ride on their scooters in Zurich, Switzerland. Photograph: Arnd Wiegmann/Reuters

Participants wearing stilettos run as they compete in the "Tour De Takong" stiletto race, as part of activities for the town's annual shoe festival, along Shoe Avenue in Marikina city, Metro Manila, Philippines. Photograph: Ezra Acayan/Reuters

Cosplayers pose during the German Comic Con at Westfallenhallen in Dortmund, Germany. Photograph: Sascha Steinbach/Getty Images

A restaurant named Trump Fish is seen in the Kurdish city of Duhok, Iraq. Photograph: Ari Jalal/Reuters

Festive ice swimmers dressed in Christmas-themed gear wade into Obersee Lake during their annual pre-Christmas swim in Lanke, Germany. This year temperatures remained above freezing. According to eyewitnesses the last time the swimmers actually had to tredge through snow and ice was five or six years ago. Photograph: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Norway's Prime Minister Erna Solberg admires the world's longest ginger bread train mainly made by school children in Holmestrand, Norway. Photograph: NTB Scanpix/Lise Aserud/Reuters

Residents dressed as a zebra perform in the centre of La Paz as part of a Road Education Program, La Paz, Bolivia. Photograph: David Mercado/Reuters

Revellers dressed as the Krampus creature parade through the village center during an annual 'Krampus run' on December 3 in Fieberbrunn, Austria. Krampus associations from across Austria and other parts of Central Europe have been taking to the streets in recent weeks in an annual tradition that has been growing in popularity in recent decades. Krampus, in Tyrol also called Tuifl, is a demon-like creature represented by a fearsome, hand-carved wooden mask with animal horns, a suit made from sheep or goat skin and large cow bells attached to the waist that the wearer rings by running or shaking his hips up and down. Photograph: Johannes Simon/Getty Images