The incredibly bizarre world we live in

These images from across the globe tell us that we live in bizarre world.

Animated film, Ice Age's Scrat balloon is carried by crowds gathered on terraces along West 59th Street during the 90th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in Manhattan, New York. Photograph: Andrew Kelly/Reuters

Participants wearing stilettos run as they compete in the 'Tour De Takong' stiletto race, as part of activities for the town's annual shoe festival, along Shoe Avenue in Marikina city, Metro Manila, Philippines. Photograph: Ezra Acayan/Reuters

A masked demonstrator blows a whistle during a rally organized by workers of Belgian public health, social and cultural sectors in central Brussels. Photograph: Yves Herman/Reuters

People wear special jackets made for riders to keep out the wind during a cold day in Lianyungang, Jiangsu province of China. Photograph: Reuters

Wrestler known as Gio Malkriado (top) fights with a fluorescent tube with wrestler Ciclope during an extreme wrestling fight at a temporary wrestling ring inside a car wash in Tulancingo Hidalgo, Mexico. Photograph: Carlos Jasso/Reuters

Members of the "Skipper" yacht club dressed as Ded Moroz, the Russian equivalent of Santa Claus, and his granddaughter Snegurochka (Snow Maiden) sail a yacht along the Yenisei River while marking the end of the sailboat season, with the air temperature at about minus 21 degrees Celsius, outside the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia. Photograph: Ilya Naymushin/Reuters

Santa Jerry Julian of Colorado Springs, Colorado hides in the grass following a ride on the Polar Express during a field trip from the Charles W. Howard Santa Claus School in Midland, Michigan. Photograph: Christinne Muschi/Reuters

Enthusiasts of winter swimming walk out of the icy waters of the Yenisei River after their weekly bathing session, with the air temperature at about minus 30 degrees Celsius, in the Siberian town of Divnogorsk, Russia. Photograph: Ilya Naymushin/Reuters