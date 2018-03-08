Step aside, Johnnie! Jane Walker whisky to celebrate women

March 08, 2018 09:24 IST

Johnnie Walker Black Label just got a little bit more feminine.

The whisky maker has put a woman in its logo for the first time ever -- a new Jane Walker edition that will be on sale for a limited time.

IMAGE: A limited edition bottle of Johnnie Walker whisky called 'Jane Walker' is displayed in Sacramento, California. All photographs: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The image of a top-hatted and tuxedo man is transformed into a shapely, long-haired woman in the same dashing outfit.

The special-edition whisky started to sell in March to coincide with Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day celebrations, according to the company.

The retail price is $34 (Rs 2,207) for a 750-millilitre bottle.

IMAGE: The special-edition whisky bottle has a shapely, long-haired woman in the same dashing outfit as her male counterpart.

“Important conversations about gender continue to be at the forefront of culture and we strongly believe there is no better time than now to introduce our Jane Walker icon and contribute to pioneering organisations that share our mission,” Stephanie Jacoby, vice president of Johnnie Walker, said in a statement. “We are proud to toast the many achievements of women and everyone on the journey towards progress in gender equality.”

The company also announced that one dollar of every bottle of the Jane Walker iteration of the whisky will be given to “organisations championing women’s causes” with a total donation of $250,000.

However, many women find the re-branding effort patronising as opposed to inviting. Social media has already started ripping the campaign to shreds.

IMAGE: One dollar of every bottle of the Jane Walker iteration of the whisky will be given to “organisations championing women’s causes” with a total donation of $250,000.



“Scotch is seen as intimidating by women” IS IT? You know those Facebook aunties who mainline wine? I don't buy that they are intimidated by anything at all, leave alone coloured spicy water,” tweeted Priya_ebooks.

“PSA to brands,” wrote Maree Jones. “Unless it’s a product intended to be used ONLY by women (i.e. menstrual products), STOP making products “for her”.

IMAGE: So, tell us, would you drink Jane Walker, or would you prefer Johnnie?

Another user @toy_vader wrote, “IMHO women are quite comfortable drinking any of the above two and Johnny walker, so this idea of Jane Walker seems to be superfluous and counter productive.”

@rococo_puffs wrote, “I personally hate scotch but it’s not because my lady throat can’t handle it.”