Stealth destroyer INS Chennai commissioned

Last updated on: November 21, 2016 12:28 IST

Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar on Monday commissioned 'INS Chennai', the third indigenously designed guided missile destroyer in the Kolkata class, in Mumbai.

Built at the Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd in Mumbai, the ship's construction also marks the end of the Project 15A to build Kolkata-class guided missile destroyers.

Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Sunil Lanba, was also present on the occasion.

The ship is among the largest destroyers constructed in India, with a length overall of 164 meters and displacement of over 7,500 tons.

The ship is a potent platform capable of undertaking a variety of tasks and missions, spanning the full spectrum of maritime warfare. Armed with supersonic Surface-to-Surface 'BrahMos' missiles, and 'Barak-8' Long Range Surface to Air missiles, the ship possesses formidable prowess of missile technology.

The undersea warfare capable boasts of indigenously developed anti-submarine weapons and sensors, prominently the Hull Mounted Sonar 'HUMSA-NG', Heavyweight Torpedo Tube Launchers, Rocket Launchers and Towed Arrau sonar capability.

In line with other modern naval ships, the INS Chennai features high level of automation with sophisticated digital networks that include TM-based integrated ship data network, combat management systems, automatic power management system and auxiliary control system.

The INS Chennai is expected to sail with the Sanskrit motto 'Shatro Sanharaka', meaning Vanquisher of Enemies.

"The ship is equipped with a decoy that can divert a missile attack. Nearly 60% of the ship was built at Mazagon Dock, while weapons and sensors were brought from Israel and Russia. Destroyers are second only to aircraft carriers in projecting raw combat power," said an official.

"The ship is designed to carry and operate up to two multi-role combat helicopters," said vice-admiral Girish Luthra (chief of naval command western command).

INS Chennai will be placed under the operational and administrative control of the Western Naval Command.

The ship will undergo certain additional sea trials of the ship-borne systems before being assigned to the Western Fleet and based in Mumbai.