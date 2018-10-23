rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » News » 2 dead, 14 injured in stampede at Santragachi station in WB

2 dead, 14 injured in stampede at Santragachi station in WB

October 23, 2018 21:26 IST

Two people have died and at least 14 others were injured in a “stampede-like situation” on a foot overbridge at Santragachi railway station in West Bengal on Tuesday evening, a South Eastern Railway spokesman said.

The incident occurred when an express train and two EMU locals arrived at the station at the same time around 6.30 pm and passengers rushed to the platforms to board the trains, he said.

The Nagercoil-Shalimar Express and two EMU locals arrived at the station at the same time, while Shalimar-Vishakhapatnam Express and Santragachi-Chennai Express were scheduled to arrive shortly, SER spokesman Sanjay Ghosh said.

 

The incident occurred between platform numbers two and three at Santragachi station of South Eastern Railway, about 10 km from Howrah station, he said.

A large number of passengers either deboarded or were waiting to board trains at the same time, leading to a rush on the foot overbridge.

While 11 injured persons were taken to Howrah General Hospital for treatment, three others were administered first aid at the station, he said.

Several express trains stop at the station, apart from numerous EMU locals of SER.

Thousands of people use the station everyday since it is easier to travel to and from south and central Kolkata from Santragachi.

© Copyright 2018 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Tags: South Eastern Railway, EMU, Santragachi, Howrah General Hospital, Sanjay Ghosh
 

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use