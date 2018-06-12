When Trump gave Kim Jong-un a thumbs-up

June 12, 2018 08:28 IST

Donald Trump has met Kim Jong-un, shaking the North Korean leader’s hand and posing for the cameras at a historic summit in Singapore.

Trump arrived at the Capella hotel on Sentosa island looking slightly pensive, fiddling with his jacket buttons; Kim appeared relaxed.

The pair greeted each other at a luxury hotel on the island, just off the Singaporean coast, before heading in for talks about denuclearisation.

US President Donald Trump offers North Korea's Kim Jong-un a thumbs-up as they sit down to hold talks. While many would hail this as a historic moment, there were some detractors, with one on Twitter writing, "The man who wouldn't shake the hand of Angela Merkel and called Justin Trudeau "weak" is giving a thumbs up to a brutal dictator who kills dissidents and even his own family while that same dictator laughs at him." Photograph: @Scavino45/@WhiteHouse/Twitter

Trump, who is 6 foot 3 inches, towered over Kim, who is around 5 foot 7 inches and close to 40 years younger than the US president. Once inside the pair appeared to warm up, smiling as they chatted after their initial handshake. Photograph: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Trump briefly grabbed Kim's upper arm at the beginning of their handshake and then put his arm on Kim's back to guide them to their meeting room. They then spoke briefly in a corridor before entering their meeting room and both men were smiling as they shook hands again with just two interpreters at their sides. Photograph: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters