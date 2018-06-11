Inside the hotel where Trump and Kim will meet

June 11, 2018 09:00 IST

The historic summit between United States President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jon-un that is going to be held on Jun 12 is the talk of the town these days.

The Capella Hotel in Singapore was announced to be the official location of the summit.

Take a look at this 30 acre luxurious resort where history will be made.

The five-star luxury hotel, which has 112 rooms, is representative of the East-meets-West spirit so commonly associated with Singapore.The façade of the building is colonial, but the interiors are very modern, with snazzy pools. The glamorous and secluded resort, designed by acclaimed British architect Norman Foster, is favoured by A-listers like queen of pop Madonna and Lady Gaga when they stopped over in the city-state on tour. Photograph: Edgar Su/Reuters

We don't think Trump and Kim will have any time to take a swim, but the Capella is known for its triple-tiered cascading pool, designed by Indonesia's Jaya Ibrahim. And even if they don't enjoy a dip, they can just sit back and enjoy the magnificent view. Photograph: Ore Huiying/Getty Images

Spread across 30 acres, the resort acts as a peaceful sanctuary from the bustle of central Singapore. The property is covered in a dense swathe of trees and grass. Peacocks roaming through the manicured lawns adds to the relaxed vibe. Photograph: Capella Hotels

The Capella Hotel's boardroom. This might be where the US President and the North Korean leader discuss matters including North Korea's denuclearisation programme. And we are sure, if talks get too cumbersome, the views will provide a nice break. Photograph: Capella Hotels

The Capella has two presidential suites. One, the Colonial Manor, is done in traditional British style on the outside, while the interiors are packed with Asian art and furnishings. Photograph: Capella Hotels