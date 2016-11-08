WTH! 15-metre deep sinkhole swallows Japanese street

November 08, 2016 12:05 IST

For all those cribbing about the state of roads in India, check this out!

A giant sinkhole swallowed a five-lane street in the centre of Fukuoka, one of Japan’s biggest cities on Tuesday morning.

IMAGE: The sinkhole seen at the intersection near Hakata station in Fukuoka, Japan. Photograph: Kyodo/via Reuters

The sinkhole now a whopping 27 metre wide, 30 metre long and 15 metre deep swallowed huge sections of road including traffic lights.

The road’s sudden collapse caused power cuts and gas leaks.

People working in nearby buildings, including a 7-Eleven store right on the edge of the sinkhole, were told to evacuate. There were no reports of injuries.

IMAGE: The collapse occurred owing to construction work on a nearby underground train line. Photograph: Kyodo/via Reuters

The city’s government said it believed the collapse was connected to construction work on a nearby underground train line.