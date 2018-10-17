Mob attacks women journalists as Sabarimala protests intensify

Last updated on: October 17, 2018 15:42 IST

Some women journalists faced the ire of a section of protesters agitating against the Supreme Court order allowing entry of women of all age into the Sabariamala temple and their vehicles attacked in Nilackal on Wednesday.

IMAGE: An elderly woman on her way to Sabarimala Temple as police personnel stand on guard, in Pathanamthitta, Wednesday, Oct 17, 2018. Sabarimala Temple is open to women of all age groups for the first time since Supreme Court announced its verdict. Photograph: PTI Photo

The women reporters of two national TV channels on their way to Pamba for news coverage were blocked by a violent crowd which was seen banging their cars while shouting they go back as a tense situation prevailed in the area.

The journalists were forced to get out of the vehicles by the crowd of men, protesting against the apex court order lifting the ban on entry of women in the age group of 10-50 to enter the famous hill temple of Lord Ayyappa at nearby Sabarimala.

Police intervened and escorted them to safety.

In another incident, a woman reporter of an English online media organisation was asked to get down from a state-owned KSRTC bus in Nilackal, one of the entry points to the hill shrine of Lord Ayyappa which opened for the first time Wednesday after the apex court order.

The crowd which virtually took control of the Nilackal area also hurled stones at vehicles, including the KSRTC buses on way to Pamba.

Stones were also pelted at Police vehicles.

The number of protesters kept swelling by the hour, outnumbering the police personnel posted in Nilackal.

Earlier, two women devotees could not proceed to the shrine after protesters forced them to return.

A woman from Andhra Pradesh, identified as Madhavi, a native of East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh, would have been the first female to trek the Sabarimala hills.

However, protesters prevented her from proceeding to the hill shrine at Pamba, one of the main entry points.

The incident happened despite the heavy deployment of police personnel in and around Pamba.

IMAGE: Police detain devotees protesting against the entry of women in the age group of 10-50 women to Kerala's Sabarimala Temple. Photograph: ANI

Madhavi, along with her family members, attempted to reach the holy hills in the morning via the Swamy Ayyappan road, one of the two forest trekking paths to Sannidhanam (the temple complex) but the group was forced to retreat after protesters blocked their way.

Even though the police personnel gave them protection and allowed them to move further, the family, after walking a short distance, decided to return as angry activists of Ayyappa Dharma Sena surrounded them and asked them to go back.

Another woman from Alappuzha district, said to be in the below 50 years age group, who was on the way to Sabarimala armed with the Supreme Court order was stopped from proceeding at the Pathanamthitta bus terminal by passengers.

The passengers including women chanting Ayyappa mantra urged the woman, Liby, not to violate the centuries-old custom of the shrine where women in the menstruating age group are not allowed.

Liby said she would climb the hills and no one had the right to violate the freedom granted by the Supreme Court.

The woman was later escorted out to the bus station by the police.

Police have strengthened security in Pamba, Nilackal and Erumelithe, which are important centres to be covered before reaching Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala.

Some people were taken into custody by police at Nilackal for staging protests against the decision to allow women in the menstruating age into the Ayyappa shrine.

Kerala Police chief Loknath Behera said in Thiruvananthapuram that no one would be allowed to disturb the law and order situation in the state.

Women devotees have also gathered at Nilackal where firebrand right wing Hindu leader K P Sasikala would address a gathering.

The Congress also staged a sit-in protest at Nilackal.

IMAGE: Heavy police security is in place at Nilackal. Photograph: ANI

Earlier, the police, deployed in large numbers in Nilackal, some 20 kms away from the Sabarimala hilltop, had removed a makeshift shelter erected by a protesting group, Sabarimala Achara Samrakshana Samiti.

The protesting group of devotees had been staging a sit-in chanting Ayyappa mantra in the shelter in protest against the Supreme Court order permitting women of all age groups to enter the shrine.

The small group of protesters ran away from the spot when the police initiated action in the early hours of Wednesday when they tried to block buses at the key entry point to the temple.

Hours ahead of the opening of the hill shrine for the monthly prayers, police said they would not let anyone block the movement of people.

Taking full control of Nilackal, police also warned against those who creating hurdles for pilgrims.

Police took strong action against the protesters after some of them checked vehicles heading to Pamba and prevented women in the age group of 10 and 50 from entering the hill shrine.

A couple from Tamil Nadu, aged 45 and 40, on their way to Pamba, were forced to get off from the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation bus Monday night allegedly by some activists of the Sabarimala Achara Samrakshana Samiti.

Although the couple had said that they would go only up to Pamba and not climb Sabarimala, the activists stopped them from proceeding.

The police later took them to safety.

Some activists of the Sabarimala Achara Samrakshana Samiti, who had stayed back at Nilackal, also allegedly prevented mediapersons from carrying out their work.

IMAGE: Women protesters check Sabarimala bound vehicles at Nilakkal to ensure that no women in the age group between 10 and 50 are going to Lord Ayyappa temple in dense forests at Sabarimala. Photograph: PTI Photo

Crew of various TV news channels were asked to leave the place. They were able to return to the spot after additional policemen were deployed in the area.

Around 500 police personnel, including women, have been deployed in Nilackal to ensure a safe passage to pilgrims to the Lord Ayyappa temple.

Meanwhile, another group of devotees said they would stage a Gandhian-style peaceful protest in Pamba.

The shrine located on the mountain ranges of the ecologically fragile Western Ghats opens later in the evening for the first time after the recent Supreme Court order.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said no one would be allowed to block devotees from proceeding to Sabarimala.

Groups of women devotees including senior citizens, clad in traditional sarees, had stopped each and every vehicle at Nilackal Tuesday.

IMAGE: Devotees hold protests near Pamba base camp . Photograph: ANI

Besides private vehicles, devotees even stopped and inspected KSRTC buses and asked young women to get off them on Tuesday.

Very few police personnel were present when the incidents happened.

Protesting women had said no women belonging to the banned age group of 10-50 will be allowed to travel further from Nilackal and offer worship at the shrine.

The temple would be closed on October 22 after the five-day monthly prayer during the Malayalam month of Thulam.

The Supreme Court had on September 28 passed a historic judgement lifting the ban on entry of girls and women of menstrual age into the temple, a verdict that was hailed by rights activists but opposed by traditionalists.