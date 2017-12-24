RK Nagar bypoll: Dinakaran ahead, AIADMK trailing, DMK in third spot

December 24, 2017 13:08 IST

Rival All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader TTV Dinakaran continues to lead in the race to the RK Nagar bypoll on Sunday, pushing the ruling party nominee behind him and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam to the third spot.

Fighting as an independent, Dinakaran is up against ruling AIADMK’s E Madhusudanan and DMK’s N Maruthu Ganesh.

With early trends indicating a comfortable win for him, Dinakaran told reporters in Madurai that it reflected people wanting a change of regime.

“We are the true AIADMK… People of RK Nagar have elected Amma’s successor,” he said and claimed that the Palaniswami government will “end in three months”.

He also sought to make light of the K Palaniswami camp winning the Two Leaves symbol after both camps staked claim for it before the Election Commission.

“During my recent visits to various parts of Tamil Nadu such as Avinashi (Tirupur) and Arumanai (Kanyakumari), people said the pressure cooker (his poll symbol at RK Nagar) will win. They want a change of this regime,” he said.

The trends triggered a debate in social media over the possibility of a patch-up between the ruling AIADMK and the rival faction led by him.

The rival leader has claimed that people have “decided” that he would succeed Amma in the constituency represented twice by her.

Jayalalithaa had won from RK Nagar in the 2015 bypoll and the 2016 assembly general election.

Meanwhile, police and Central armed police forces personnel on security duty brought in more restrictions in and around the counting centre at Queen Mary’s College following a disruption.

Counting of votes suffered a temporary disruption following an alleged altercation between supporters of Dinakaran and AIADMK’s E Madhusudhanan.

Followers of Dinakaran, buoyed by the comfortable lead broke into celebratory mode and began distributing sweets and bursting crackers even as they continued to swarm the counting centre shouting slogans hailing their leader.

Photographs: ANI/Twitter