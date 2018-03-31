RIP Stephen Hawking: Bidding adieu to a brilliant mind

March 31, 2018 18:13 IST

The funeral of legendary British theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking was held on Saturday in a private ceremony at a church near the Cambridge University college that was his academic home for more than 50 years.

IMAGE: A floral tribute left outside Great St Marys Church for Stephen Hawking who died peacefully at his Cambridge home on March 14. Photograph: Henry Nicholls/Reuters

One of the world’s best known scientists and author of ‘A Brief History of Time’ died peacefully at his Cambridge home on March 14 at the age of 76.

The private funeral service at the University Church of St Mary the Great near Gonville and Caius College at Cambridge University was chosen by Professor Hawking’s children.

IMAGE: Actor Eddie Redmayne is among the first to have arrived in Cambridge for the funeral. Redmayne played the theorectical physicist in the Oscar winning movie "Theory of Everything."

Photograph: Henry Nicholls/Reuters

Actor Eddie Redmayne was among the first to arrive for the funeral. His Theory of Everything co star Felicity Jones also attended the church service hand-in-hand with fiance film director Charlie Guard.

Hawking’s children -- Lucy, Robert and Tim -- said they chose to hold the funeral in Cambridge in recognition that it is the city their father “loved so much and which loved him”.

“Our father’s life and work meant many things to many people, both religious and non-religious. So, the service will be both inclusive and traditional, reflecting the breadth and diversity of his life,” they said in a statement.

IMAGE: Actor Felicity Jones and film director Charlie Guard arrive at Great St Marys Church, where the funeral of theoretical physicist Prof Stephen Hawking was held. Photograph: Henry Nicholls/Reuters

Ahead of the funeral, the college released new black and white photographs of Hawking taken in 1961 at a summer school for young astrophysicists at a castle in Sussex, southern England, when he was 19.

They showed him playing croquet and in a sailing dinghy, two years before he began experiencing the first symptoms of the motor neurone disease that would later leave him almost completely paralysed.

IMAGE: Crowds gather outside Great St Marys Church, where the funeral of theoretical physicist Prof Stephen Hawking is being held, in Cambridge, Britain. Photograph: Henry Nicholls/Reuters

It was announced earlier this month that Hawking’s ashes will be buried near the grave of Newton, another famous British scientist, during a thanksgiving service on June 15.

“It is entirely fitting that the remains of Professor Stephen Hawking are to be buried in the Abbey, near those of distinguished fellow scientists. Sir Isaac Newton was buried in the Abbey in 1727. Charles Darwin was buried beside Isaac Newton in 1882,” said the dean of Westminster, the Very Rev John Hall.

-- With inputs from PTI