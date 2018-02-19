REWIND: India in the week gone by

February 19, 2018 08:19 IST

Here’s a recap of moments captured in India in the last week.

Brides wait to take their vows at a mass wedding ceremony organised on the occasion of Valentine's Day, in Kolkata. Photograph: Rupak De Chowdhuri/Reuters

A child jumps from a promenade after attempting to sell heart-shaped balloons to a couple on Valentine's Day in Mumbai. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

A woman checks a clothing made of condoms at an event to mark the International Condoms Day, in New Delhi. Photograph: Saumya Khandelwal/Reuters

A person dressed as Goddess Kali performs a dance during a religious procession during the Maha Shivratri festival in Allahabad. Photograph: Jitendra Prakash/Reuters

People carry the remains of the father of Mohammad Iqbal Sheikh, an Indian army officer, who according to local media was killed in a terror attack on Sunjawan Army camp in Jammu. Photograph: Danish Ismail/Reuters

A Mayilattam artist dressed as the God Subramanya waits backstage to perform during a tourism exposition in Bengaluru. Photograph: Abishek N Chinnappa/Reuters

Indian Army soldiers carry a box containing bulletproof shields near the site of a gunbattle with suspected terrorists. Photograph: Danish Ismail/Reuters

President Ramnath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi gesture towards Iranian President Hassan Rouhani during Rouhani's ceremonial reception in New Delhi. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Chinese community members perform a lion dance at Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations in Kolkata. Photograph: Rupak De Chowdhuri/Reuters

An activist of the youth wing of Congress party holds a cut-out with an image of billionaire jeweller Nirav Modi during a protest in New Delhi. Photograph: Saumya Khandelwal/Reuters

School children perform a dance as they participate in a ceremony to mark the beginning of the Mahamastakabhisheka, or head anointing festival of the monolithic statue of Jain God Gomateshwara, in Shravanabelagola. Photograph: Abishek N Chinnappa/Reuters

Devotees pour turmeric paste on the monolithic statue of Jain god Gomateshwara as they celebrate the Mahamastakabhisheka, or head anointing ceremony of the statue, in Shravanabelagola. Photograph: Abishek N Chinnappa/Reuters