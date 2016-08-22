REWIND: India in the last 48 hours

August 22, 2016 08:16 IST

Here's a recap of the events from the past 48 hours.

Look who's back in town: People carry Ganesh idol to install in a pandal for the upcoming Ganesh festival in Mumbai on Sunday. Photograph: Santosh Hirlekar/PTI

BJP National President Amit Shah participating in Tiranga Yatra at Pumpwell in Mangaluru on Sunday. About 400 bikes participated in the rally that proceeded towards Ullal, where Shah would be garlanding the statue of Rani Abbakka. Rani Abbakka was the queen of Ullal, who fought the Portuguese in the latter half of the 16th century. Photograph: PTI

Muslims participate in the Tiranga Yatra rally in Jodhpur on Sunday. Photograph: PTI

Temples submerged at Ram ghat due to heavy rains which caused flood in Kshipra river in Ujjain on Sunday. Madhya Pradesh has been one of the best performing pocket across the country during the ongoing Southwest Monsoon. Both the regions of the state, East Madhya Pradesh and West Madhya Pradesh, have been highly rainfall surplus. Photograph: PTI

A woman waiting for help and relief in a flooded locality in Nakta Diyara, Patna on Sunday. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams, already pre-positioned in Patna, Vaishali and Gopalganj, have been put on alert while State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been put on alert in Patna and Bhagalpur. The Ganga and four other rivers, Punpun, Ghaghra, Kosi and Burhi Gandak, are flowing above danger mark in Patna, Bhagalpur and Buxar districts. Photograph: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wearing a suit with his name woven into it in gold pinstripes. The monogrammed suit, which had kicked up a controversy, entered the Guinness World Records as the most expensive suit sold at auction for Rs 4.31 crore. Photograph: PTI

A soldier shows the weapon to NCC cadets during 2nd day of Know Your Army Campaign and exhibition by Indian army in Ahmedabad on Saturday. Photograph: PTI

Congress Party Vice President Rahul Gandhi after paying tribute to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 72nd birth anniversary at Vir Bhumi in New Delhi on Saturday. Photograph: Manvender Vashist/PTI

Tollywood actor Prasenjit and Rituparna Sengupta performing during annual cultural event of Kolkata Police Jai hey in Kolkata. Photograph: Swapan Mahapatra/PTI

IAF Su-30MKIs flying over the upgraded Advanced Landing Ground at Pasighat after its inauguration on Friday. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju had on Friday dedicated to the nation the Pasighat ALG in Arunachal Pradesh which will allow fighter aircraft like Su-30MKI to land and take off, in a major fillip to India's military capabilities along its border with China. Photograph: PTI

A schoolboy covers himself with a towel as he travels on a motorcycle with his father during heavy rain in Chandigarh. Photograph: Ajay Verma/Reuters