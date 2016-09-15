REWIND: India in the last 24 hours

September 15, 2016 08:57 IST

Here's a recap of moments captured in India in the past 24 hours.

A municipal worker sweeps around the charred remains of a lorry set ablaze during the violent protests after Supreme Court ordered Karnataka state to release water from the Cauvery river to the neighbouring state of Tamil Nadu, in Bengaluru. Photograph: Abhishek N Chinnappa/Reuters

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav in a bus ahead of Samajwadi vikas rath yatra, that will begin from October 3. Photograph: PTI Photo

Crying relatives of a victim of the collapsed building in Kolkata on Wednesday. The building collapsed on Tuesday night. Photograph: Ashok Bhaumik/PTI Photo

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi interacts with a farmer at a Khat Pe Charcha programme during his Kisan Yatra in Mirzapur on Wednesday. Photograph: PTI Photo

Police charge students after a violent protest by them following a clash between a Lodge owner and competitive students at Chhota Baghara area in Allahabad. Photograph: PTI Photo

The villagers on a raft, wade through the flooded river in Gaya, Bihar. Photograph: PTI Photo

Free Balochistan Movement members holding a protest against Pakistan outside the UN headquarters in New York. Photograph: PTI Photo

DPYC activists holding a protest against Delhi Government outside Delhi Secretariat over the issue of Health Care situation in Delhi caused by Dengue and Chikungunya. Photograph: PTI Photo

Security Personnel display arms recovered from militants after the encounter in Poonch district. Photograph: PTI Photo

105 yr-old Marathon runner Fauja Singh participates in ‘Run for Health’ event at Punjabi University in Patiala. Photograph: PTI Photo