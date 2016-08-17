REWIND: India in the last 24 hours

August 17, 2016 08:13 IST

Here’s a recap of the events from the past 24 hours.

A school girl rides a bicycle across a road during rains in Allahabad. More than half-a-dozen low-lying areas of the city have been inundated due to rise in the water level of Ganga and Yamuna. Photograph: Jitendra Prakash/Reuters

An artisan makes an idol of Lord Ganesh at a workshop ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival celebrations, in Chandigarh. The festival starts on September 5. Photograph: Ajay Verma/Reuters

Relatives and family members of Central Reserve Police Force commandant Pramod Kumar mourn upon receiving his body at Jamtara district. Pramod Kumar was killed in a gun-battle with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir. Photograph: PTI Photo

Police stops the students and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad activists who organised a rally from R C college to City Police commissioner office in Bengaluru, demanding the ban on Amnesty International India which had organised an event related to Kashmir at a city college where anti-national slogans were allegedly raised. Photograph: PTI Photo

Women tie Rakhis on the wrists of policemen to mark Rakshabandhan festival in Ahmedabad. Photograph: PTI Photo

Villagers walk through a flooded road in Haldi Chhapra village in Patna, Bihar. Photograph: PTI Photo

M J Akbar, minister of state for external affairs, India’s consul general Riva Ganguly Das along with Indian Community leaders at the Closing Bell ceremony at NASDAQ in New York Photograph: PTI Photo

Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Azam Khan being garlanded by his supporters during the Jashn-e-Azadi Mushayara organised on his birthday in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photograph: Manvender Vashist/ PTI Photo

Security personnel patrol on a deserted street during curfew for the 39th day in Srinagar. Photograph: PTI Photo

An injured Dalit being treated at a hospital in Bhavnagar. Several Dalits returning from Dalit pride march in Una were beaten up by people of other communities in two villages near the city in Gir Somnath district of Saurashtra region in Gujarat. Photograph: PTI Photo

Congress workers stop a train during Odisha Bandh called by them on Mahanadi water controversy in Bhubaneswar. Photograph: PTI Photo

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal arrives to pay homage to Pramukh Swamiji Mahraj, the spiritual head of the Swaminarayan sect, at Sarangpur in Gujarat. Photograph: PTI Photo

People shout slogans during a funeral procession of four civilians at Aripanthan Beerwah in central Kashmir. Four civilians were killed and over a dozen injured in security forces firing during clashes. Photograph: S Irfan/ PTI Photo

Devotees offer prayers at the inundated Bade Hanuman Temple at the bank of River Ganga in Allahabad on Tuesday. Photograph: PTI Photo

Activists of Shiv Sena and Dogra Front burn the national flag of Pakistan during a protest in support of demands of the Balochistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir people in Jammu. Photograph: PTI Photo