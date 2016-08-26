rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » News » REWIND: India in the last 24 hours

REWIND: India in the last 24 hours

Last updated on: August 26, 2016 11:49 IST

Here’s a recap of the events from the past 24 hours.

A girl dressed up as Hindu Lord Krishna performs during Janmashtami festival celebrations marking the birth of Lord Krishna, in Ahmedabad. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Vegetable dealers gather with their boats laden with vegetables at a floating vegetable market at Dal Lake in Srinagar. Photograph: S Irfan/PTI

A devotee breaks a clay pot containing curd as others form a human pyramid during celebrations to mark Janmashtami in Mumbai. Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal feeding baby rhinos rescued during the recent floods at Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation Centre at Kaziranga National Park. Photograph: PTI

A vehicle submerged in a flooded area in Allahabad. Photograph: PTI

Members of All India Students' Association and Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union shout slogans during their protest in connection of JNU rape case at Police Headquarters in New Delhi. Photograph: PTI

Women carrying firewood on their heads as they cross a river in Latehar district, Jharkhand on Wednesday. Photograph: PTI

Tags: PTI, Members of All India Students , Jawaharlal Nehru University Students , JNU, Kaziranga National Park
 

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News  |  India Abroad Person of the Year 2014

rediff on the net© 2016 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use | India Abroad weekly