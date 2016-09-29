REWIND: India in the last 24 hours

September 29, 2016 08:22 IST

Here's a recap of the events from the past 24 hours.

A colonel hugs a Kashmiri man in Anantnag district as part of Operation Calm Down in Kashmir. All Photographs: PTI Photo

People take away cots after Congress vice president Rahul Gandhis Khat Panchayat programme in Rampur.

President Pranab Mukherjee along with Governor of Uttarakhand K K Paul during a visit to KedarnathTemple.

The grandson of Shaheed Bhagat Singh carries the soil of Jallianwala Bagh (Punjab) at India Gate in New Delhi.

Gymnast Dipa Karmakar giving tips to young gymnasts at a stadium in Agartala, Tripura.

Policemen in action after crude bombing during Dakshata Bhashan ceremony Allahabad University Union elections in Allahabad.

Mangled remains of a car that collided head-on with a lorry near Puducherry.

Music composer Bappi Lahiri carries a chadar to offer at the shrine of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti in Ajmer.

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi visits a temple during his Kisan Yatra in Bareilly.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and Union Minister Dharminder Pradhan (Independent charge) with Jatinder Singh MoS during the launch of Pradhan Mantra Ujjwala Yojna in Jammu.