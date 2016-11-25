REWIND: Events that shaped India in the past week

November 25, 2016 07:48 IST

We bring you some of the best pictures from across the nation in the last one week.

Cat fight! A nearly two-year-old leopard was beaten to death on Thursday by villagers near Gurugram. The young leopard was killed after allegedly injuring at least six persons in Mundawar village, located in the foothills of Aravali mountain range, near Sohna, some 26 kilometre from Gurugram city. Photograph: PTI Photo

Up in flames: A woman is consoled by her relative as she mourns after seeing her house getting burned during a fire that broke out in one of the houses. The fire engulfed half-a-dozen houses in the residential area of Buchwara Dalgate in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. A 75-year-old man also died in the fire which broke out on November 21. Photograph: Danish Ismail/Reuters

Scorching the runway: Six fighter jets of the IAF on Monday made a touchdown, barely skimming the road before taking off to mark the opening of the Agra-Lucknow Expressway which can be also used for war-like emergency situations. Photograph: PTI Photo

Any time, any place money: A bank officer swipes an ATM card of a man withdrawing banknotes at a mobile ATM van on the outskirts of Kolkata. Photograph: Rupak De Chowdhuri/Reuters

Selfie time: Two widows from Vrindavan dance at Eiffel Tower in Paris on Tuesday. Manu Ghosh, 93, and 70-year-old Gaurvani Sheel of Meerasahabhagini Ashram in Vrindavan, spent a week in the small French city of Montier-en-der participating in various conferences and lectures. They were accompanied by founder of Sulabh International Bindeshwar Pathak. Photograph: PTI Photo

Wedding bells are ringing: Cricketer Yuvraj Singh and his mother made a brief appearance at Parliament on Thursday. He was there to extend his wedding invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photograph: Manvender Vashist/PTI Photo

Last respects: People pay tributes to the two Machil martyrs after their bodies were brought to their native place in Ghazipur, UP by an IAF helicopter on Thursday. A day earlier, Pakistan had killed three soldiers, mutilating the body of one of the soldiers. Photograph: PTI Photo

When PM faced off with PM: In a combination photo, Prime Minister Narendra Modi listens to former PM Manmohan Singh speaking in the Rajya Sabha in New Delhi on Thursday. Former PM Manmohan Singh slammed the implementation of the demonetisation scheme, saying it was 'organised loot'. Photograph: PTI Photo

Modi a Hitler? Activists of Street Hawkers Union shouting slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley during a protest rally in Kolkata on Tuesday against demonetization of Rs 500 and 1,000 currency notes. Photograph: Swapan Mahapatra/PTI Photo

Remembering Indira: Congress president Sonia Gandhi, party vice president Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra during the inauguration of a photo exhibition on Indira Gandhi's life to mark her 100th birth anniversary celebrations at historical Swaraj Bhawan in Allahabad on Monday. Photograph: PTI Photo

Anchors away: Defence minister Manohar Parrikar poses on the deck of INS Chennai, India's third indigenously designed guided missile destroyer during its commissioning ceremony in Mumbai on Monday. Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

Rescue workers search for survivors at the site of a train derailment in Pukhrayan, south of Kanpur city. On Sunday, the Patna-Indore Express derailed killing over 150 people in what is India's worst rail accident since 1990. Photograph: Jitendra Prakash/Reuters

In land of the Dragon: Chief of Army Staff, General Dalbir Singh inspecting the Guard of Honour, at the Bayi Building, in Beijing, China. Photograph: PTI Photo

Happy couples! Newly married couples and their relatives at a mass marriage ceremony in Surat on Monday. Photograph: PTI Photo

People line up at Big Bazar outlets after the government announced one could receive cash up up to Rs 2,000 by using debit cards at all its stores from November 24. Photograph: Sahil Salvi/Rediff.com