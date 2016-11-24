Bulletproof bathrooms in KCR's 9 acre bungalow

Last updated on: November 24, 2016 09:15 IST

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s new home in Hyderabad’s Begumpet will surely put other homes to shame.

The house which is spread across a massive nine acres and according to conservative estimates costs around Rs 50 crore.

Here are some features of the home that will surely make you go green with envy.

1. The bathroom in KCR’s bungalow sprawls over one lakh square feet and has been fitted with bullet-proof glass

2. Two bedrooms, the CM's and that of his son KTR, too have been fitted with the high-quality glass

3. The palace is constructed by the Mumbai-based realty major Shapoorji Pallonji

4. The house was originally meant to cost Rs 35 crore, but the final bill reportedly stands close to 50 crore

5. The CM’s new official residence has been named ‘Pragati Bhavan’

6. 50 heavily armed security personnel will be guarding the CM’s official residence round-the-clock. Additionally, metal detectors have been installed at the gates and visiting persons will have to deposit their metal belongings at the gate before entering the house

7. The home comes with a theatre that can accommodate 250 people, homes for some senior government officials, a massive conference hall, and a mini-secretariat which will include some government offices

8. The house has been made after consulting with Vaastu experts