PHOTOS: Rare Titanic items go on display

March 09, 2018 08:21 IST

On April 15, 1912, the RMS Titanic -- the 269.06-metre-long iconic British luxury passenger liner with 2,224 passengers and crew -- sank, killing over 1,500 people and in course becoming one of the most tragic disasters of the 20th century.

A 106 years later, rare and never-seen-before Titanic memorabilia will go on display at The National Maritime Museum in Falmouth, Cornwall as part of the ‘Titanic Stories’ to examine tales of survivors, victims and descendants of the catastrophe.

And fans of the Oscar award-winning 1997 movie Titanic will also be in for a treat as props from the movie will also be exhibited.

All photographs: Matt Cardy/Getty Images

Lauren Hogan looks at lifebelt from the Titanic, one of only a couple which remains in existence, that was given by a survivor to a waiter working on the rescue ship Carpathia. The new exhibition runs until January 2019.

A pocket watch belonging to Cornishman John Chapman, who drowned along with his wife Sarah – who refused to get into a lifeboat without him.

A scout’s whistle belonging to Titanic steward Cecil Fitzpatrick. For those who have forgotten, the Titanic sank on April 15, 1912, after hitting an iceberg in the North Atlantic Ocean during its maiden voyage from Southampton to New York City.

This exquisite clock, found on the Carpathia rescue ship, will also be on show for visitors during the fascinating exhibition.

A facing slip belonging to postal clerk Oscar Woody (left) who was on board the ship when it made its fateful journey.

A wallet belonging to Mauritz Adahal (left), whose body was found in the water. The wallet was returned to Adahal’s family after horrendous incident.

A full-size replica lifeboat from the Titanic, giving visitors insight into the final moments of those fleeing the sinking ship.

Publicity posters from the White Star Line shipping company, founded in 1850, which built the Titanic.

A man looks at two of Kate Winslet’s dresses which she wore in her role as Rose in James Cameron’s 1997 blockbuster film, and is being displayed as part of the new Titanic Stories exhibition.

Souvenirs available at the “Titanic Stories” exhibition on display at the National Maritime Museum, Cornwall.