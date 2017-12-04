Rahul files nomination for Congress President's post

December 04, 2017 12:00 IST

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Monday filed his nomination papers for the party's chief post.

The 47-year-old Gandhi scion is likely to emerge as the lone candidate in the fray and decks have been cleared for his election as the Congress president, succeeding his mother Sonia Gandhi, who has held the post for 19 years in a row now.

Monday is the last date for filing nominations.

No one else filed papers till Sunday, according to Mullapally Ramachandran, the chairman of the party's Central Election Authority.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh are among the proposers for the candidature of Rahul Gandhi for the party chief's post.

The Gandhi scion was accompanied by a host of senior leaders including Manmohan Singh, Ahmed Patel, Sheila Dikshit, Sushilkumar Shinde, Jyotiraditya Scindia among others.

Senior party leaders Kamal Nath, Sheila Dikshit, Motilal Vora and Tarun Gogoi filed first set of nominations (as proposers) for the Congress vice-president.

Rahul, who became Congress vice president in January 2013, will succeed his mother, who is the longest-serving chief of the party, having been at the helm from 1998.

The last date for withdrawal of candidature is December 11, and the poll, if necessary, will be held on December 16 and the counting will take place on December 19.

Photographs: @INCIndia/Twitter