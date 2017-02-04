PHOTOS: When the biggies entered polling booth

February 04, 2017 23:40 IST

Politicians and other celebrities exercised their franchise in the elections to the 117-member Punjab and 40-member Goa assemblies. Naturally, as they entered the polling booth, all the cameras turned towards them and they also obliged many common voters who wanted to take selfies with them. Here are some of the biggies who cast their votes on Saturday. All Photographs: PTI Photo

Congress candidate Navjot Singh Sidhu, along with his wife and former minister Navjot Kaur and his son Karan Sidhu at a polling booth in Amritsar. It was alleged that Sidhu violated the model code of conduct as he, along with his family, entered the premises of the booth in private cars.

The four-time former MP, his wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu and their son entered the Mata Saroop Rani College premises along with their cavalcade of three private luxury cars, sources said.

Sidhu is contesting the Assembly polls from Amritsar East seat on Congress ticket.

Sidhu and his family, who were moving in three different SUV cars, were stopped at the main entrance gate of the polling booth by the paramilitary forces. But he gained entry by saying that he was carrying special permission to go inside along with the vehicles.

On being contacted, Deputy Commissioner-cum Returning Officer Basant Garg said that a complaint has been received in this regard.

Cricketer Harbhajan Singh with his mother Avtar Kaur at a polling station in Jalandhar. They were one of the early voters. "This time, three parties in the fray are fighting it out, I wish that whosoever wins should keep Punjab's interests above all," he said after casting his vote.

Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar voted as early as 7.20 am. In characteristic fashion, Parrikar was seen standing among voters waiting for his turn to vote.

Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal after casting his vote.

An election official applies indelible ink mark on the finger of Congress chief ministerial candidate Capt Amarinder Singh as he arrives to cast vote at a polling station in Patiala. His wife and former minister Preneet Kaur is also seen on his left.

Punjab's Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Badal flashes a victory sign after casting his vote in in Badal village in Muktsar district.

Union Food Processing Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal.

Union AYUSH Minister Shripad Naik shows his inked finger after casting vote at a polling booth in Goa.

Shiromani Akali Dal candidate Bikram Singh Majithia leaves a polling station at Majitha in Amritsar after casting his vote.

Rebel Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leader Subhash Velingkar was the first voter in his booth to case vote in Panaji constituency.