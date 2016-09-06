Schools shut, roads blocked in Karnataka over order to release Cauvery water to TN

Last updated on: September 06, 2016 19:34 IST

Agitated farmers and activists belonging to pro-Kannada outfits on Tuesday blocked Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway as protests intensified in the wake of the Supreme Court directive to the state to release Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.

IMAGE: Pro-Kannada activists burn poster of Tamil Nadu CM J Jayalalithaa during a protest in Mysuru on Tuesday in the wake of the Supreme Court directive to Karnataka to release Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu. All Photographs: PTI Photo

Mandya district, the nucleus of Cauvery politics, saw a bandh with protesters holding road blockades and dharnas at several places, as hundreds of security personnel, including Central forces, were deployed in the Cauvery belt to maintain law and order.

Prohibitory orders have been clamped around Krishnarajasagar Dam and entry of visitors to it prohibited till September nine, as the Cauvery row hotted up after the Supreme Court direction to Karnataka to release 15,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu for the next 10 days to address the plight of the farmers there.

Protesters also mobbed and ransacked several government offices in Mandya forcing their shut down, while attendance at government offices remained thin, police said.

IMAGE: Pro-Kannada activists protest in Mysuru.



The Supreme Court’s direction on Monday triggered an immediate backlash with the farmers’ body spearheading the stir, calling for a bandh on Tuesday in Mandya district.

Shops, hotels and other commercial establishments and theatres and hotels remained shut and schools and colleges declared a holiday in the district where state run and private buses are also not plying.

Protests are also being held in Mysuru and Hassan districts, fed by the Cauvery, demanding that Karnataka should not release water.

Venting their anger, protesters burnt effigies of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa at several places.

IMAGE: A view of the Krishnarajasagar Dam in Mysuru on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who is holding a meeting of senior ministers, legal experts and officials, has also invited legislature floor leaders and MPs later on Tuesday to discuss the further course of action.

Meanwhile, the government appealed to people not to resort to agitation and to maintain calm.

“My appeal to the public is that don’t resort to agitation...and keep calm and we will make all efforts to protect the interest of the farmers,” Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister T B Jayachandra told reporters in Bengaluru.

Jayachandra said people should maintain calm as it is an order by the Supreme Court and the government needs to go before the Cauvery supervisory committee and convince it.

“My appeal is be calm, and don’t spoil any government property or anything because it is a Supreme Court order. We have to go before the Supervisory Committee and we want to try to convince (it) also,” the minister said.

IMAGE: Passengers left stranded at Shantinagar Bus Stand as Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation buses were stopped due to Kannada Organisations’ protest in Bengaluru.



Former Chief Minister and state Bharatiya Janata Party President B S Yeddyurappa asked the government to file a petition countering the Supreme Court order.

In Mandya city, Kannada Rakshna Vedike outfit activists held a bike rally and burnt the effigy of Jayalalitha.

G Madegowda, President of Cauvery Hita Rakshana Samithi, the body spearheading the agitation, criticised the chief minister and irrigation minister for their “irresponsible” behaviour over the Cauvery issue.

He also called the district MLAs to resign enmasse to protest against the “injustice.”