PM, Pranab, Sonia remember Indira Gandhi on birth centenary

November 19, 2017 14:19 IST

IMAGE: Former President Pranab Mukherjee with former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi pays homage to Indira Gandhi on her 100th birth anniversaryt at Shakti Sthal in New Delhi on Sunday.

Photograph: PTI Photo

On the occasion of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s birth centenary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Sonia Gandhi, former President Pranab Mukherjee, former PM Manmohan Singh and Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday paid tributes to her.

‘Tributes to former PM Mrs Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary,’ Modi tweeted.

Sonia Gandhi said, "I have heard Indiraji being referred to as the Iron Lady. But iron was only one of the elements in her character; generosity and humanity were just as prominent traits."

IMAGE: BJP veteran L K Advani and Rahul Gandhi after paying tributes to Indira Gandhi at Parliament House in New Delhi on Sunday.

Photograph: Shahbaz Khan/PTI Photo

"She fought, yes -- but not for personal ascendancy. She fought for her principles, against vested interests and agendas,” she said, while addressing the gathering prior to the inauguration of the ‘A Life of Courage’ exhibition curated by the staff of the Indira Gandhi Memorial Trust and EKA Archives.

Sonia added: "She could not tolerate any form of bullying, coercion and unfairness -- that was fundamental to her character. That is what inspired her in all her battles - those she took on and those that she faced."

Hailing her as someone who fought for India's dignity and independence against the dominance of superpowers, Sonia said that in spite of the plethora of challenges posed during her stint as prime minister, Indira Gandhi ‘faced them all with courage, fortified by her dedication to making India strong, united and prosperous’.

IMAGE: Congress president Sonia Gandhi at Indira Gandhi Memorial.

Photograph: Courtesy @INCIndia/Twitter

"She fought for secularism and against those who wanted to divide society on religion and caste lines. In all her efforts she was sustained by the faith reposed in her by her fellow countrymen and women. That love was her inspiration and her reward," she said.

Former President Mukherjee, who also addressed the gathering, stated that Indira Gandhi ‘can never be erased from the pages of history’.

"My career as a parliamentarian was mentored by Indira Gandhi. Her steely determination, clarity of thought and decisive actions made her a towering personality. She never hesitated to call a spade a spade," he said.

IMAGE: Rahul Gandhi at Shakti Sthal in New Delhi. Photograph: PTI Photo

The former president also took to twitter to pay tributes to the former prime minister.

‘Remembering Indira Gandhi on her Birth Centenary. Her steely determination, clarity of thought and decisive actions made her a towering personality. Undoubtedly and rightfully India's Iron Lady,’ he tweeted.

A central figure in Indian politics, Indira Gandhi was the first and, to date, the only female prime minister of India.

IMAGE: Former prime minister Manmohan Singh paying floral tributes at Shakti Sthal. Photograph: PTI Photo

Born on November 19, 1917, Gandhi served as the PM from January 1966 to March 1977, and again from January 1980 until her assassination in October 1984, making her the second longest-serving Indian prime minister after her father Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Indian prime minister.

While she began her educational stint at Visva-Bharati University in Santiniketan, Indira Gandhi was unable to complete her course, and subsequently continued her education from the University of Oxford.

IMAGE: Rahul Gandhi exchanges greetings with Advani and other senior leaders after paying tributes to Indira Gandhi at Parliament House.

Photograph: Shahbaz Khan/PTI Photo

Following the demise of her mother, she briefly attended the Badminton School before enrolling at Somerville College in 1937 to study history.

Indira served as her father's personal assistant and hostess during his tenure as prime minister between 1947 and 1964.

She was elected Congress president in 1959.

Upon her father's death in 1964, she was appointed as a member of the Rajya Sabha (upper house) and became a member of Lal Bahadur Shastri's cabinet as minister of information and broadcasting.

IMAGE: Manmohan Singh, Advani, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, Rahul Gandhi and other leaders at Parliament House. Photograph: Shahbaz Khan/PTI Photo

However, in the Congress party's parliamentary leadership election held in early 1966 (upon the death of Shastri) she defeated her opponent Morarji Desai to become a leader, and subsequently Shastri's successor as the PM.