Paris turns off Eiffel Tower lights for Aleppo

December 15, 2016 08:48 IST

The lights of the Eiffel Tower in Paris were switched off on Wednesday night to show support for the people of the shattered Syrian city of Aleppo.

The monument was plunged into darkness from 8 pm in what Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo said was a protest at the ‘unbearable’ situation for civilians in the city where fighting raged during the day.

Rebel forces announced a new deal late Wednesday to allow residents to be evacuated from the city.

Several hundred people demonstrated in Paris on Wednesday in support of Aleppo’s residents, according to local reports.

Some of the protesters wore a piece of red clothing to symbolise the blood spilled in the fierce battle for Syria’s second city.

The Eiffel Tower has been used as a symbol of unity before.

It was illuminated with rainbow colours after the Orlando gay club shooting that killed 49 people, with the Belgian flag colours after the Brussels bombings, and with the French tricolour after the Paris attacks last year.

Its lights were also switched off early in the aftermath of the Islamic State assaults of November 13, 2015, that killed 130 people and injured many more.

Image: The Eiffel Tower was plunged into darkness on Wednesday night as a mark of solidarity with the citizens of the Syrian city of Aleppo. Photograph: @LaTourEiffel/Twitter