Padmavati protest turns deadly: Body found hanging at Jaipur fort

November 24, 2017 12:50 IST

The protests against Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati took a deadly turn on Friday when a body was found hanging in Rajasthan’s Nahargarh Fort, 20 km near Jaipur, with slogans against the movie scrawled on stones nearby.

The body, which is yet to be identified, was found hanging from one of the corners of the historic fort that overlooks the city. ‘Padmavati Virodh’ (protest) was written next to the hanging body. Another slogan read ‘Hum putle nahi jalate, latkate hain’ (we don’t burn effigies, we kill).

It is yet to be determined whether the death was a murder or a suicide.

Mahipal Singh Makrana, a member of the Rajput Karni Sena which has been spearheading the Padmavati protest, said his outfit did not have anything to do with the latest development.

“This is not our way of protest. I want to tell people not to resort to such methods,” Makrana was quoted as saying.

Makrana had last week threatened to chop off Deepika Padukone’s nose “just as Soorpanakha’s nose was chopped off”.

Rajput groups in Rajasthan have hit the streets against the movie for apparently distorting history. The protests have been supported by several state governments controlled by the Bharatiya Janata Party.

On Thursday, the movie was cleared by the British Board of Film Classification without any cuts, but the producers say they are not planning to release the film without the Indian censor board’s go-ahead.

Though the release of the film has been indefinitely postponed from 1 December, the protests continue. While protests are being held across the country against the release of the film that allegedly misappropriates historical facts, the latest development at Nahargarh sets a dangerous precedent.

Image: 'Hum putle nahi jalate, latkate hain’ (we don’t burn effigies, we kill)' message scrawled on the rocks at the Nahargarh Fort where the body was found hanging. Photograph: ANI/Twitter