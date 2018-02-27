BJP looks to expand in north-east as Nagaland, Meghalaya go to polls

February 27, 2018 08:52 IST

Election to the 60-member Nagaland assembly began at 7 am on Tuesday amid tight security as more than half of 2,156 polling stations have been declared critical.

IMAGE: Voters line up to cast their vote as Nagaland goes to the poll in 59 seats. Photograph: ANI/Twitter

With Nationalist Democratic People’s Party chief Neiphiu Rio winning unopposed the Northern Angami-II seat, polling is being held in 59 seats.

Voting will continue till 4 pm, except in some polling stations of the interior districts where it will end at 3 pm, election office sources said.

Officials said many as 281 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces, beside the state police force have been deployed throughout Nagaland to ensure peaceful polling.

Nagaland Chief Electoral Officer Abhijit Sinha said of the 2,156 polling stations in Nagaland, 1,100 have been declared critical, 530 vulnerable and 526 normal.

All the polling stations would be manned by the CAPF personnel and the state police would also be assisting them, he added.

A total of 11,76,432 voters, comprising of 5,97,281 male, 5,79,151 female and 5884 service voters, are eligible to exercise their franchise during the day to decide the fate of 195 candidates.

There are no third-gender voters in the state while the first time voters between the age group 18-19 years are 26,900, Assistant Chief Electoral Officer, Awa Lorin said.

Voting will be conducted in 2,156 polling stations as 40 polling stations fall under the Northern Angami-II seat, from where Rio has been declared elected unopposed.

Out of the 2,156 polling stations, 1,062 are critical, 530 vulnerable and 564 normal polling stations, he said.

Over 15,000 government employees will be on poll duty and there will be 177 all-women polling stations across 25 constituencies in the state.

Sinha said there are 55 election observers, include 22 general and expenditure observers each and 11 police observers, besides 442 mirco observers.

Electronic voting machines with Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail machines will be used for voting, he added.

The election process in Nagaland had started on a difficult note with the Core Committee of Nagaland Tribal Hohos and Civil Organisations advocating “solution (to the Naga political issue) before election”.

Following this no-election diktat the political parties had initially kept away from the poll process and the first batch of 22 contestants filed their candidature only on the penultimate day on February 5, though filing of nominations had begun on January 31.

There was a heavy rush of nominees filing their papers on the last day.

The Bharatiya Janata Party, which is determined to expand its foot print in the northeast this time after Assam, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh, is relying on its partner, the NDPP.

In Nagaland, BJP’s hope hinges on its alliance partner NDPP which is contesting from 40 seats. The saffron party has fielded candidates from the remaining 20 seats.

The Congress, which has given three chief ministers to Nagaland since the state’s inception in 1963, is contesting from only 18 seats - two less than the BJP.

MEGHALAYA

Polling for the 60-member Meghalaya assembly began at 7 am on Tuesday amid tight security with over 18 lakh voters eligible to exercise their franchise in more than 3,000 polling stations across the state.

Voting will be held in 59 seats as the polling in Williamnagar in East Garo Hills district has been countermanded following the killing of Nationalist Congress Party candidate Jonathane N Sangma in an IED blast on February 18.

Women voters in their colourful tribal attires were seen queuing up at polling stations across the state since morning and shops in the vicinity did brisk business.

The polls will be held till 4 am across the state.

Meghalaya CEO F R Kharkongor said a total 106 companies of central armed police forces have been deployed along with state armed personnel and police especially in troubled Garo Hills region for peaceful polling in the state.

He said that six additional companies of CAPF were deployed in the troubled East and South Garo Hills districts.

Tuesday’s polling will decide the fate of 361 candidates including 31 women and 80 Independents, election office sources said, adding 18.09 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in 3,025 polling stations in the state.

Kharkongor said the number of women candidates this time is the highest ever in the state.

For the first time, 67 all-women polling stations and 61 model polling stations were set up in the state, he said.

State Director General of Police S B Singh said 580 polling stations have been categorised as ‘vulnerable’ and strict security measures are in place across Meghalaya to ensure free and fair polls.

Another 340 polling booths have been categorised as ‘critical’ while 67 are both vulnerable as well as critical.

In Meghalaya, except for the two state parties -- the United Democratic Party and the Hills State Peoples Democratic Party -- which forged a pre-poll alliance and are contesting in 45 seats, 13 other political parties are contesting independently.

The Congress and BJP are pitted against each other with the former fielding 59 candidates and the latter has put up nominees in 47 constituencies.

Though they are contesting the polls separately, in Meghalaya, the National People’s Party of Conrad Sangma, son of former Lok Sabha speaker P A Sangma, is BJP’s partner in the North East Democratic Alliance.

For the Congress the poll outcome in Meghalaya is particularly significant as it has been ruling the state for the last 10 years.

The saffron party is seeking to expand its footprint in the north-east buoyed by the formation of governments in Assam, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh.