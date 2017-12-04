Mumbai receives unusual rain; schools, colleges to remain shut on Tuesday

Last updated on: December 04, 2017 20:23 IST

Mumbaikars were left drenched as the city received showers on Monday evening.

Earlier, the Indian Meteorological Department’s Mumbai observatory had issued a warning for rain and thundershowers in the city and suburbs beginning from Monday night owing to the cyclonic storm Ockhi which is 670 km south west of Mumbai.

They also said that the situation would remain same on Tuesday as well.

However some parts of city started witnessing drizzle from Monday evening itself.

On Monday, the minimum temperature recorded by IMD Colaba observatory was 25 degree Celsius and Santacruz observatory was 23 degree Celsius both around three degrees above normal.

Maharashtra Minister Vinod Tawde also announced a precautionary holiday for schools and colleges in the city for Tuesday citing safety of the students.

The disaster management unit of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation also issued an advisory against visiting beaches in view of high tide alert issued for Monday and Tuesday.

All photographs: Sahil Salvi/Rediff.com