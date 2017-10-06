rediff.com

Dark skies, heavy rainfall lashes Mumbai

Dark skies, heavy rainfall lashes Mumbai

October 06, 2017 17:29 IST

Just when Mumbaikars were ready to bid adieu to the rains, the city has been lashed with heavy showers on Friday.

Here are some images from the downpour. 

On Friday, Mumbai was caught off-guard when it started raining all of a sudden around 4.30 pm. Photograph: @rtiindiapy/Twitter

 

 

The city quickly turned dark as the rain came lashing down. Could you imagine this image of central Mumbai was taken around 4.30 pm? Photograph: @JustShukla/Twitter

People run to take cover under stores after the rains lashed the city. The civic body has said there's nothing to worry as high tide is post midnight. Photograph: @ANI/Twitter

According to reports, traffic and local trains are running normally. Photograph: @SaNiLNoTSuNiL/Twitter

