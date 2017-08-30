Pounded by 300 mm of rain in 9 hours, Mumbai gets back on its feet

August 30, 2017 12:24 IST

After Mumbai received 298 mm of rainfall over a period of nine hours on Tuesday -- nine times more rain than the average -- the city on Wednesday limped back to life.

IMAGE: People came out of their houses after experiencing torrential rain on Tuesday. According to official figures, Tuesday's rain is the highest in a day in August since 1997. Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

Local trains, which carry over 65 lakh passengers a day and is the lifeline of the financial capital, resumed in the wee hours of Wednesday.

Train services between Kalyan to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus resumed, but with a slow speed, confirmed the Chief Public Relations Officer of the Central Railways on Wednesday.

CR CPRO Sunil Udasi has said that the tracks are still water-logged between the Kurla and the Sion stations as the Mithi river water is overflowing.

IMAGE: Schools and colleges have been asked to remain shut on Wednesday after the rains.

Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

Udasi also said that the Central Railways is trying its best to manage the situation and hopefully all services would be resuming soon.

Hemant Nagrale, Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner, said the traffic position in Mumbai city has improved, the traffic from Goa-Mumbai and Pune-Mumbai highway has been released.

Schools and colleges remain shut on Wednesday and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has advised people to stay back home unless there is an emergency.

IMAGE: Central Railways resumed services on Wednesday morning, albeit slowly. Photograph: PTI Photo

Navy helicopters are on standby in view of heavy rains in Mumbai and its adjoining areas. Flood rescue teams and divers are also ready for deployment, a navy spokesperson had said.

Meanwhile, three people, including two children, were killed when a house collapsed in Mumbai in the heavy rain late Tuesday night. In Thane, a 32-year-old woman and a teenage girl died and two others were injured in rain-related incidents.

IMAGE: Several cars were damaged on Tuesday after trees fell owing to the gusty winds.

Photograph: Syed Firdaus Ashraf/Rediff.com

The rain the city received is the highest in a day in August since 1997.

-- Inputs from Agencies