Modi votes in Gujarat, takes a walk with inked finger for crowds

December 14, 2017 13:44 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday cast his vote after waiting in a queue to exercise his right at a polling booth set up at a school in Sabarmati constituency of Ahmedabad district.

IMAGE: Just like any other aam aadmi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stood in a queue to cast his vote in the Ranip locality of Sabarmati. Photograph: @BJP4India/Twitter

After casting the vote at the Nishan High School, he showed his inked finger to thousands of supporters who had gathered outside the school in Ranip locality of Sabaramati constituency, amid chants of “Modi Modi”.

The prime minister walked a certain distance to greet people standing on both sides of the road outside the polling booth. Later, he stood on the foot-board of his car and waived to the crowd.

IMAGE: After casting his vote, PM Modi flashed his inked finger to the crowds amid chants of 'Modi, Modi'. Photograph: @BJP4India/Twitter

Earlier in the morning, Modi commissioned the first of the six Scorpene-class submarine Kalvari into the Indian Navy in Mumbai and from there he flew to Gujarat to cast his vote.

After an acrimonious campaign, voting for the second and final phase of the Gujarat assembly elections is underway on Thursday in 93 seats in north and central Gujarat.

IMAGE: The PM arrived in Ahmedabad after commissioning the INS Kalvari, a submarine, in Mumbai. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

The election is being seen as a prestige battle for Prime Minister Modi and a litmus test for the leadership of Congress president-elect Rahul Gandhi.

The votes will be counted on December 18.

IMAGE: Showing off his inked finger, Modi took a small walk around the area, waving to his supporters. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

