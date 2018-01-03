After massive protests, road and rail blockades, Maharashtra bandh called off

Last updated on: January 03, 2018 19:12 IST

The shutdown generated tension in Mumbai and a number of towns and cities across Maharashtra

IMAGE: Protestors stop local trains at Thane station during 'Maharashtra bandh' on Wednesday. Photograph: PTI Photo



The day-long 'Maharashtra bandh' called by various Dalit and other organisations to protest the violence against commemoration of Bhima-Koregaon battle has been withdrawn, Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh leader Prakash Ambedkar said on Wednesday.

He told reporters that nearly 50 per cent of the state's population took part in the shut-down.

Road blockades, arson and stone-pelting incidents were reported in Mumbai and elsewhere during the day.

However, Ambedkar, claimed that the bandh was peaceful.

Maharashtra remained on edge on Wednesday after the anniversary of a battle fought 200 years ago brought to fore simmering caste tensions even as a statewide bandh called to protest the state government's alleged failure to stop violence witnessed stray protest by Dalits.

Civic buses were again targeted in Mumbai after several buses were damaged in the city on Tuesday.

Thirteen buses of the civic transport service, BEST were damaged by protesters in Kalanagar area (Bandra), Dharavi, Kamraj Nagar, Santosh Nagar, Dindoshi and Hanuman Nagar, an official from the Disaster Management Unit of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.

Mumbai had witnessed a major disruption of road traffic owing to protests in the eastern suburbs on Tuesday.

Suburban trains were running normally on Wednesday morning though protestors tried to stage blockades on tracks at Thane on the Central line and Goregaon on the Western line, railway officials said.

IMAGE: Passengers walk on railway tracks after Dalit protestors stop local trains at Thane station. Photograph: PTI Photo



Mumbai's famed tiffin carriers, Dabbawalas, chose not to provide their services on Wednesday.

Mahesh Narvekar, senior official from the civic body's Disaster Management Unit, had said earlier that the BEST buses will not run on some sensitive routes including Kandivali-Akurli, Dindoshi-Hanuman Nagar, Chandivali-Sangharsh Nagar, Khairani Road-Sakinaka, Sahar Cargo, Mulund Check Naka and Jijamata Nagar.

Dalit protesters tried to block tracks at the Thane railway station on Wednesday morning, but they were chased away soon and the traffic on the Central Railway line remained uninterrupted, said a railway official.

"Few protestors tried to disrupt railway services at Thane, but were immediately cleared by RPF (Railway Protection Force) and GRP (Government Railway Police) officials. Services are running uninterrupted on Central Railway as of now," said chief public relations officer of Central Railway.

IMAGE: Traffic at Kandivali in Mumbai stopped by protestors belonging to Dalit outfits.



Section 144 has been imposed in Thane area till midnight of January 4 in the wake of the bandh.

Huge security forces have been deployed in Ghatkopar's Ramabai Colony and Eastern Express Highway to keep a check on any case of violence.

Protestors also halted buses and auto-rickshaws at Lal Bahadur Shastri Road in Thane.

A number of schools in Thane were shut down considering 'the safety and security of students'.

"It was left for the parents to decide if they want to send their children to school, hardly 50 students came today. So now we are even sending them back home, teachers will also leave thereafter," said a teacher at Mumbai's Young Ladies High School.

IMAGE: Traffic blockade at another part of Kandivali.

Protesters also tried to block rail traffic on the Western line in suburban Goregaon, said a police official.

Large numbers of protesters occupied the railway tracks at Nallasopara Station, disrupting the normal rail traffic.

The Western Railways authority has confirmed that the administration and security forces are making all efforts to normalise the train operations in the state.

That apart, commuters have been left stranded due to lack of mode of transport in the state on Wednesday.

Scores of people were witnessed waiting near Thane's Vartak Nagar.

IMAGE: Large numbers of protesters occupied the railway tracks at Nallasopara station, disrupting the normal rail traffic. Photograph: Courtesy @WesternRly/Twitter

"There are very less auto-rickshaws and buses on roads today. This is troublesome for the entire state, particularly people who have to go to offices," said a commuter waiting for transport at Thane's Vartak Nagar.

The auto-rickshaw drivers said that they have no option other than to support the protest as they are scared of loss.

The bus service towards Pune's Baramati and Satara and inter-state bus services from Karnataka to Maharashtra have been temporarily suspended till further order as a precautionary measure.

To prevent further damage the administration has also suspended internet services in Aurangabad.

IMAGE: Most auto-rickshaw drives preferred to remain off road fearing vandalism.



Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh leader and Dr B R Ambedkar's grandson Prakash Ambedkar had called for Maharashtra bandh on Wednesday to protest the state government's 'failure' to stop the violence at Bhima Koregaon village in Pune district two days ago.

Ambedkar alleged that Hindu Ekta Aghadi was responsible for the violence.

He said Maharashtra Democratic Front, Maharashtra Left Front and some 250 other organisations have supported the call for shutdown.

While the state government clarified that it hasn't declared a school holiday, bus operators said they won't run school buses in Mumbai on Wednesday.

"We can't risk students' safety and security. Will take a second decision at 11 am if we can run them in the second half, depending on the situation," a School Bus Owners' Association spokesperson said.

IMAGE: A Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport bus vandalised by protesters in Powai.

Photograph: ANI

Anil Garg, president of the School Bus Owners Association (SBOA), told PTI, "99 per cent of our buses are off the road in the state today (Wednesday) for security reasons. Only one or two per cent of buses are on roads."

"We have decided not to ply school buses in the first shift (during morning hours) today and if circumstances allow, we will run the buses in the second shift," Garg said.

"Since law and order situation is beyond our control, we cannot take risk," he added.

Some 40,000 school buses are affiliated to the SBOA in the state.

Garg also claimed that some school buses were damaged by protesters in Mumbai on Wednesday, but police did not corroborate the claim.

Offices in major commercial hubs too witnessed low attendance, as employees stayed away from work fearing violence.

IMAGE: Due to less availability of transport, many commuters were seen waiting at several places in Mumbai. Photograph: ANI

Subhash Talekar, spokesperson of the Mumbai Dabbawala Association, said, "Since most of our customers may find it difficult to reach office, we have decided to suspend our services today (Wednesday)."

Dalit protesters descended on tracks at Thane and Goregaon stations in the morning.

Mumbai Police on Wednesday registered nine cases in connection with Tueesday's violent protests.

Over a hundred people have been detained in the city since Tuesday.

The bandh also affected the film and television industry with some shoots being disrupted and others being cancelled as a precautionary measure.

Some filmmakers chose to defer the promotional events of their upcoming movies which were scheduled to take place on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Dalits protest during the Maharashtra bandh in Dharavi, Mumbai. Photograph: Sahil Salvi

In Pune, posters were seen at Abasaheb Garware College, supporting the bandh and raising slogans like 'no practicals, lectures today'.

Barring a couple of incidents of stones being pelted on public transport buses, the bandh in Pune started on a peaceful note.

The shutdown received a mixed response in the city since morning with some shops doing business with their shutters partially up.

Additional Commissioner of Police (South/North Region) Ravindra Sengaonkar said that there were two instances of stone-pelting, one in Sukhsagar Nagar and second in Singhgad Road on buses of Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited.

According to Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited, since Tuesday, 42 buses from its fleet were stoned and since Wednesday morning, the number of buses being hit by stones stood at around 10 to 12.

"Buses are being plied under instructions from the police," said a PMPML officer.

IMAGE: A rasta roko on Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg at Gandhinagar in Kanjur Marg by protestors disrupted road traffic between Thane and Mumbai. Photograph: Hemant Waje/Rediff.com

According to the officials of Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC), the supply of vegetables reduced by 20 per cent.

"On an average day, we receive 1,000 trucks of vegetables and agriculture produce from various parts of the state. In wake of the bandh, the supply dropped by 20 per cent today," said an APMC officer bearer.

According to Savitribai Phue Pune University (SPPU), a paper of Masters of Pharmacy scheduled for Wednesday was postponed.

Meanwhile some Dalit organisations have decided to march to Milind Ekbotes house but Sengaonkar said that no such permission would be granted.

Ekbote along with another Hindutva outfit leader Sambhaji Bhide alias Bhide Guruji was booked under relevant sections of SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act for allegedly orchestrating the violence in Bhima Koregaon on January 1.

"There is adequate police bandobast deployed in the city and we appeal to the people to not take law into their hands," Sengaonkar appealed.

IMAGE: Heavy security arrangement in Dadar. Photograph: Sahil Salvi



In Nagpur, tension prevailed with schools and markets remaining closed.

Joint Commissioner of Police Shivaji Bodhke told PTI that two incidents of stone pelting were reported in the city.

A man got injured in stone pelting in New Kamptee area, he said.

Protesters blocked a road in Hingna area while tyres were set on fire on roads at some places, he said, adding that tight security arrangements have been made across the city.

Two companies of the State Reserve Police Force and 250 home guards have been pressed into service.

Police has appealed organisers of protest marches not to block roads, and hand over their memorandums of demands to police stations in the area, Bodhke said.

IMAGE: Protests in Panvel. Photograph: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com

The bandh evoked a partial response in Ahmednagar district, with police stating that no incidents of violence or stone-pelting being reported till late afternoon.

Schools and colleges remained shut as a precautionary measure and buses of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) stayed off the roads, said officials.

The effect of the bandh was seen in areas like Shrirampur, Kopergaon, Haregaon, Bhingar, Shevgaon, Jamkhed and Shirdi among other places.

Police officials said that heavy deployment of personnel was in place in sensitive areas of the district to prevent any untoward incident.

WATCH: Dalits protest at Colaba police station

In Nashik, the bandh evoked a considerable response, with commercial establishments in the city and Satpur, Ambad, Nashik Road localities remained closed.

Buses of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation and auto rickshaws too remained off the road.

The administration had already declared a school and college holiday.

More than 2,000 police personnel have been deployed in the city, said a police official.

Bandh was also being observed in Manmad and Lasalgaon. A Manmad-Lasalgaon ST bus was stoned on Wednesday morning at the Lasalgaon Railway Gate and some agitators tried, unsuccessfully, to set the bus on fire, according to the rural police control room officials.

Police commissioner Ravindra Kumar Singhal and District Superintendent of Police Sanjay Darade have requested people not to believe rumours or forward false or inflammatory WhastApp messages.

WATCH: Commuters stranded due to unavailability of transport in Mumbai



Gujarat MLA and Dalit leader Jignesh Meavani, who was in Mumbai on Tuesday, alleged the attacks on Dalits in Pune district two days ago were carried out by supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

"These organisations are modern-day Peshwas, representing Brahminism in its worst form. Two hundred years ago, our forefathers fought against the Peshwas. Today, Dalits of my generation are fighting against the new Peshwas," he said.

"Why can't Dalits peacefully commemorate the anniversary of the Bhima Koregaon battle? The attackers have resorted to such methods because they are scared of Dalit assertion," he said.

Pune police on Tuesday night said they had received a complaint against Mevani and Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University's student leader Umar Khalid for their 'provocative' speeches at an event in Pune on December 31.

Mevani and Khalid had attended the 'Elgar Parishad', an event organised to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the battle of Bhima-Koregaon, at Shaniwar Wada in Pune.



WATCH: Vehicles on highway exit are forced to take a U-turn by protesters in Kandivali

Violence erupted in Pune district when Dalit groups were celebrating the bicentenary of the Bhima-Koregaon battle in which the forces of the British East India Company defeated the Peshwa's army.

Dalit leaders commemorate the British victory, as it is believed that soldiers from the Mahar community -- then considered untouchables -- were part of the East India Company's forces.

The Peshwas were Brahmins, and the victory is seen as a symbol of assertiveness by Dalits.