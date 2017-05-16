1,500 locals shifted as Pakistan continues to fire at LoC

May 16, 2017 00:01 IST

Pakistan violated the ceasefire for the third consecutive day on Monday by firing small arms on forward posts and four hamlets in Nowshera sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district even as authorities shifted more than 1,500 border dwellers to safer areas.

IMAGE: A villager points out damaged wall of a house after mortal shelling from Pakistan, at Jhanghar village area near the Line of Control at Nowshera sector. Photograph: PTI Photo

“There was fresh ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district. They resorted to small arms firing on forward areas and four hamlets since 1600 hours today,” Deputy Commissioner Rajouri Shahid Iqbal Choudhary said.

He said intermittent firing was reported in the villages of Sarya, Khamba, Anwas and Bhandar.

“More than 1,500 people have been shifted from the shelling-hit LoC hamlets to relief camps. SDM, Nowshera, Harbans and local police officers rushed to Kalsian to coordinate with assessment teams,” he said.

The Pakistani troops had on Sunday shelled mortars on civilian areas and Indian army posts along the Line of Control in Nowshera and Manjakote sectors in the district, affecting over 10,000 people.

IMAGE: Border migrants arrive to take shelter in government school after shelling from Pakistan side at Nowshera sector of Rajouri district. Photograph: PTI Photo

They had on Saturday pounded civilian areas and forward posts along the LoC in Nowshera area with mortar shells, killing two persons and injuring three.

Fifty-one schools in the area have been closed for an indefinite period, while 36 in Manjakote and Doongi zones have been closed for three days due to the shelling by

Pakistan.

Warning Pakistan of a fierce retaliation to any mischief being engineered from its soil, Union minister Jitendra Singh had on Sunday said the Indian Army is giving a befitting reply to Pakistani ceasefire violations.