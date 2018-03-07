After Lenin, Periyar, BJP icon SP Mookerjee's bust blackened

Last updated on: March 07, 2018 15:08 IST

A bust of Syama Prasad Mookerjee founder of the Bharatiya Jan Sangh, a predecessor of the Bharatiya Janata Party, was on Wednesday vandalised in south Kolkata by seven persons, including a woman, allegedly belonging to a left-wing group ‘Radical’, police said.

IMAGE: The bust of SP Mookerjee was blackened. The BJP has condemned the incident saying, strong action should be taken against the culprits. Photograph: ANI/Twitter

All the seven persons have been arrested, city police commissioner Rajiv Kumar said.

The incident happened after two statues of communist icon Vladimir Lenin were pulled down in Tripura and a bust of rationalist movement founder EV Ramasamy or Periyar was vandalised in Tamil Nadu.

“Six men and one woman in their early 20s who tried to deface the bust of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee have been arrested from the spot by Kolkata Police and strong legal action initiated,” Kumar said in a statement.

“No vandalism would be tolerated,” he said.

A senior officer of the Tollygunge police station said the accused entered the area and suddenly started damaging the bust and then splattered black ink on it.

Locals caught hold of the accused and informed the police.

Restoration of the bust has been initiated, he said.

Adequate police personnel have been deployed in the area to check any other untoward incident.

Local Trinamool Congress MLA and state power minister Sovandeb Chattopadhyay and party councillor Mala Roy rushed to the spot after the incident.

“Such an incident is not at all welcome. We will not allow this to happen in West Bengal. People who are involved in it were arrested,” Chattopadhyay said.

“There is no logic behind defacing Syama Prasad Mookerjee’s bust because someone has pulled down Lenin’s statue,” he said.

Commenting on the incident, BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha said: “Whenever the Left goes out of power they take up such tricks. This is an anti-national act,” he alleged.

IMAGE: Late on Tuesday night, a Periyar statue was vandalised in Vellore in Tamil Nadu. The incident came after BJP's H Raja said that the statue should be removed. Photograph: ANI/Twitter

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday “strongly disapproved” incidents of vandalism of statues in certain parts of the country and spoke to Home Minister Rajnath Singh on the matter.

The home ministry said it has taken serious note of such incidents of vandalism and has directed state governments to take strong action.

Official sources said that the prime minister has strongly disapproved incidents of vandalism reported from certain parts of the country.

In an advisory to all states and union territories, the home ministry said incidents of toppling of statues have been reported from certain parts of the country and it has taken serious note of such incidents of vandalism.

“The MHA has asked the states that they must take all necessary measures to prevent such incidents,” it said.

IMAGE: Remains of the five-feet-tall statue of Lenin which was demolished at Belonia in South Tripura district on Monday afternoon. This was the first statue vandalised following which another one was in Tripura. Photograph: PTI Photo

The ministry said the state governments were told that persons indulging in such acts must be sternly dealt with and booked under relevant provisions of law.

“Honourable Prime Minister has also spoken to the Home Minister in this regard,” the advisory said.

The advisory did not specifically mention Tripura but sporadic violence and clashes have been reported between rival political groups in the state after election results were declared on Saturday.

The ministry said enough central and state forces were available at the disposal of the state government to tackle the situation.