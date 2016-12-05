Karachi: 11 killed in fire at four-star hotel, 75 injured

Last updated on: December 05, 2016 14:25 IST

At least 11 people, including three women, were suffocated to death and 75 others injured on Monday when a pre-dawn fire ripped through a four-star hotel in Karachi, the fourth blaze to hit Pakistan's largest city in the last two weeks.

IMAGE: A woman mourns the death of a colleague outside a morgue in Karachi. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

The blaze broke out in the kitchen located at the ground floor of the Regent Plaza hotel at the city's Shahrah-i-Faisal area and spread across the six-floor building, trapping nearly 100 hotel guests in their rooms.

Three fire tenders of the fire brigade reached the site and started an operation to rescue the guests. The firefighters were able to contain the fire after three hours, with 11 people having been killed, said Faisal Edhi of the Edhi Foundation.

Mayor of Karachi Waseem Akhtar visited the site of the incident and while talking to media, he said the fire has been contained but the cause of the fire could not be determined as of yet. He said rescue work was hampered due to absence of an emergency exit and spread of heavy smoke.

At least 75 people affected by the fire were brought to the emergency department, Dr Seemin Jamali, head of the emergency services at the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, was quoted as saying by Dawn.

Amongst those were people who had fractured bones after jumping from hotel windows to escape, others had been hurt by shattered glass and many were treated for smoke inhalation, she said.

She confirmed the death toll and said the victims suffocated to death.

"Those killed include four women and seven men while the injured include some foreigners as well," she said.

The rescue operation has not ended, and some people are still reportedly trapped inside the hotel. The cause of fire is yet to be ascertained.

IMAGE: A foreign guest carrying her belongings as she leaves after a fire erupted in the hotel early morning. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

Pakistan cricketer Sohaib Maqsood was present in the hotel at the time of the incident.

Another cricketer Yasin Murtaza jumped from the second floor to the ground and fractured his ankle. Karamat Ali was injured by broken glass, according to sources.

"The casualties could have been higher had it not been for the prompt response of the fire department and other rescue officials," IG Sindh, AD Khawaja said.

The offical said that fire-fighters had managed to put out the fire after nearly three hours as it spread rapidly to floors housing guests who were trapped inside their rooms.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah ordered an inquiry into the fire while Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif also expressed his condolences over the incident.

Chief Fire Officer Tehseen Siddiqui said that the blaze was contained as it was not very intense and all guests had been evacuated from the hotel.

"Since the smoke kept circulating most of those who died or were injured was due to suffocation but we could contain the fire quickly as the air conditioning system kept on working," he said.

Television footage showed desperate guests trying to escape from their balconies while used bedsheets to climb down from windows.

Karachi, the biggest city of Pakistan, has seen a series of fire incidents in recent weeks. This is the fourth major fire to break out in the city in the last two weeks. Last week, the largest metropolis of the country witnessed what was the third reported blaze in the last 10 days. A three-storey building being used as a warehouse of medicines and chemicals caught fire on December 2. On Saturday, two surveyors were killed as a fire, preceded by a blast, erupted at a methanol storage tank located near the port in Keamari. Earlier, on November 23, a similar incident occurred near Gate No 2 in two storage tanks that were reportedly operated by Shell Oil Marketing Company.