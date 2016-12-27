Jet Airways Goa-Mumbai flight skids off runway

December 27, 2016 08:41 IST

A Jet Airways plane with 154 passengers and 7 crew members onboard skidded off the runway at Dabolim airport in Goa on Tuesday. All passengers and crew have deplaned safely, Jet Airways said.

Passengers were brought out of the plane with the help of emergency slides. A dozen people suffered minor injuries while being evacuated, said officials.

The runway, which is shut for the time being, will be operational soon, added authorities.

“The flight 9W 2374 from Goa-Mumbai skidded off the runway at Dabolim airport this morning due to a technical glitch while aligning for takeoff,” Jet Airways said in a statement.

All photographs: ANI/Twitter