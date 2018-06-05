Trump-Kim summit to be held at Singapore's Capella Hotel

June 05, 2018 23:45 IST

The landmark summit between United States President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will be held at Singapore’s Capella Hotel on the island resort of Sentosa, off the city state’s southern tip, the White House has confirmed.

IMAGE: The nine-year-old Capella Hotel is believed to be picked for the historic summit as the island resort, which is connected to the Singapore main island by a single causeway, can be easily closed off to traffic.

Trump’s press secretary Sarah Sanders confirmed the venue on Twitter on Tuesday, writing: “The venue for the Singapore summit between @POTUS and Leader Kim Jong Un will be the Capella Hotel on Sentosa Island. We thank our great Singaporean hosts for their hospitality.”

The red-shingled, colonial-style Capella is a five-star hotel on the Sentosa island, which boasts several resorts, hotels, two golf courses and a theme park.

The hotel was not an obvious choice among observers to host the June 12 event because, unlike the more central Shangri-La Hotel, high-key political meetings have not previously been held there.

IMAGE: Basic rooms start at SGD663 (Rs 33,000), with the opulent three-bedroom colonial manor going for SGD10,000 (Rs 5.02 lakh) for a night's stay.

Sources familiar with the arrangements were quoted as saying that American diplomats had picked the island resort, which is connected to the Singapore main island by a single causeway that can be easily closed off to traffic.

It is also home to some of the city-state’s richest residents with waterfront villas costing up to SGD39 million (Rs 196 crore).

The White House announcement came hours after the Singapore government published a notice on its official gazette declaring the entire Sentosa island a “special event area” from June 10 to June 14 -- giving police additional powers to stop and search people.

IMAGE: Set on 30 acres of lush, manicured greenery, it has played host to A-listers like queen of pop Madonna and Lady Gaga when they stopped over in the city-state on tour.

The nine-year-old Capella Hotel is designed by the acclaimed British architect Norman Foster and has 112 ultra-luxurious rooms and suites.

Set on 30 acres of lush, manicured greenery, it has played host to A-listers like queen of pop Madonna and Lady Gaga when they stopped over in the city-state on tour.

Basic rooms start at SGD663 (Rs 33,000), with the opulent three-bedroom colonial manor going for SGD10,000 (Rs 5.02 lakh) for a night’s stay.

The entire hotel has been booked out in the period leading up to the summit.