2+2 talks: India, US ink critical defence pact

September 06, 2018 16:14 IST

A long-negotiated defence pact under which critical and encrypted defence technologies will be provided to the Indian military by the US was inked on Thursday after the two countries held their first 2+2 dialogue during which they also discussed key issues, including cross-border terrorism, India’s Nuclear Suppliers Group bid and contentious H1B visa issue.

IMAGE: Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and US Secretary of Defence James Mattis pose for a group photo before India-US 2 + 2 Dialogue. Photograph: Kamal Singh/PTI Photo

During the talks External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had with US Secretary of State Michael R Pompeo and Defence Secretary James Mattis, the two countries also decided to set up hotlines between them.

Addressing a joint press conference, Swaraj expressed satisfaction over the agenda of the inaugural dialogue while giving the details of the deliberations.

While Pompeo termed the ‘Communications, Compatibility, Security Agreement agreement’ a “milestone” in the relationship, Sitharaman asserted that the pact will enhance India’s defence capability and preparedness.

IMAGE: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and US Secretary of Defense James N Mattis sign an MoU after the India-US 2 + 2 Dialogue. Photograph: Kamal Singh/PTI Photo

The COMCASA will facilitate India to obtain critical defence technologies from the US, and access critical communication network to ensure interoperability among the US and the Indian armed forces.

It will also allow the installation of high-security US communication equipment on defence platforms being sourced from the US.

Swaraj also said given strong bilateral ties, India has conveyed to US Secretary Pompeo its expectation that US will not “act against” interests of Indians while taking a decision on H1B visa issue.