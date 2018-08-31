India, Pak participate in joint SCO military exercise

August 31, 2018 08:28 IST

The joint military exercise of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, called Peace Mission 2018, ended in Russia on Wednesday with the eight-member states undertaking joint training on combating terrorism. Here are a few glimpses of the exercise:

All photographs: Courtesy @adgpi/Twitter

The anti-terror exercise of the Beijing-based SCO was held at Chebarkul town in Chelyabinsk region in Russia from August 22 to August 29.

It was aimed at expanding cooperation among the member countries to deal with the growing menace of terrorism and extremism.

India and Pakistan participated in the drill for the first time since becoming full members of the SCO in June 2017.

The joint exercise was conducted by the Central Military Commission of Russia involve tactical level operations in an international counter insurgency or counter terrorism environment under the SCO Charter.

At least 3,000 soldiers from China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, India and Pakistan participated in the drill.

The Indian contingent of 200 personnel was primarily composed of troops from infantry and affiliated arms and services along with the Indian Air Force.

The exercise provided an opportunity to armies of all nations for greater cultural understanding, sharing experiences and strengthening mutual trust and cooperation, the Indian Army said in a statement.

India, China, Kazakhstan and Russia showcased their armoured and mechanised forces while Pakistan has sent only Special Forces personnel.

The Indian delegation was led by Lt Gen Satish Dua, Chief of Integrated Defence Staff.

Chinese military experts also welcomed the participation of India and Pakistan in the counter-terrorism drill.

The SCO was established in Shanghai in 2001, with China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan as founding members.

It expanded to include India and Pakistan in 2017.