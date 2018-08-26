rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » News » PHOTOS: India celebrates Raksha Bandhan

PHOTOS: India celebrates Raksha Bandhan

August 26, 2018 18:47 IST

The nation on Sunday celebrated Raksha Bandhan, the festival to celebrate the bonding between brother-sister.

 

President Ram Nath Kovind, vice president M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted several girls and women at their residences who turned up to tie 'rakhi' to the three leaders.

Students and children of various schools and organisations tie rakhis on the wrist of President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Photograph: Kind courtesy @rashtrapatibhvn/Twitter

At the prime minister's 7, Lok Kalyan Marg residence, some children and women from various walks of life tied rakhis on Modi's wrist. In his monthly Mann ki Baat radio address, the PM said there are innumerable accounts of this sacred thread, binding together people of distant lands and different religions. Photograph: Press Information Bureau

Bhaiya mere rakhi ke bandhan ko nibhana! External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj tied rakhi to vice president M Venkaiah Naidu. Photograph: PTI Photo

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar ties rakhi on a tree at Rajdhani Vatika in Patna. Photograph: PTI Photo

Women at a old-age home in Jammu tie rakhis to fellow residents. Photograph: PTI Photo

Girls tie rakhis on the wrists of Border Security Force jawans at Attari-Wagah border post. Photograph: PTI Photo

Sisters wait outside the Central Jail in Jaipur to tie rakhi to their jailed brothers. Photograph: PTI Photo

The Hindu-Muslim unity was also on full display at some places. Here, Muslim women tie rakhis onto the wrist of Lord Jagannath temple's head priest Mahant Dilipdas Maharaj in Ahmedabad. Photograph: PTI Photo

In Lucknow, some Muslim women went one step ahead and tie rakhis to cows. Photograph: Nand Kumar/PTI Photo
Tags: PTI Photo, Muslim, M Venkaiah Naidu, Ram Nath Kovind, Raksha Bandhan
 

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use