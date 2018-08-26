PHOTOS: India celebrates Raksha Bandhan

August 26, 2018 18:47 IST

The nation on Sunday celebrated Raksha Bandhan, the festival to celebrate the bonding between brother-sister.

President Ram Nath Kovind, vice president M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted several girls and women at their residences who turned up to tie 'rakhi' to the three leaders.

Students and children of various schools and organisations tie rakhis on the wrist of President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Photograph: Kind courtesy @rashtrapatibhvn/Twitter

At the prime minister's 7, Lok Kalyan Marg residence, some children and women from various walks of life tied rakhis on Modi's wrist. In his monthly Mann ki Baat radio address, the PM said there are innumerable accounts of this sacred thread, binding together people of distant lands and different religions. Photograph: Press Information Bureau

Bhaiya mere rakhi ke bandhan ko nibhana! External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj tied rakhi to vice president M Venkaiah Naidu. Photograph: PTI Photo

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar ties rakhi on a tree at Rajdhani Vatika in Patna. Photograph: PTI Photo

Women at a old-age home in Jammu tie rakhis to fellow residents. Photograph: PTI Photo

Girls tie rakhis on the wrists of Border Security Force jawans at Attari-Wagah border post. Photograph: PTI Photo

Sisters wait outside the Central Jail in Jaipur to tie rakhi to their jailed brothers. Photograph: PTI Photo

The Hindu-Muslim unity was also on full display at some places. Here, Muslim women tie rakhis onto the wrist of Lord Jagannath temple's head priest Mahant Dilipdas Maharaj in Ahmedabad. Photograph: PTI Photo