Helsinki prepares for Trump-Putin summit

United States President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin are due to meet Monday in Helsinki in a historic meet.

However, ahead of the summit in Finland, thousands of Helsinki protesters demonstrated against Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump. About 2,500 protesters demonstrated in support of human rights, democracy and the environment.

People attend 'Helsinki Calling' protest ahead of meeting between the U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki. Photograph: Leonhard Foeger/Reuters

Marchers carried signs reading "Make Peace Great Again" and "Stop War Not People," along with signs simply promoting peace. At the rally portion of the protest, there were large banners reading "ABOLISH ICE," "RAGE AGAINST RACISM," and from Amnesty International's Finland division "#TrumPutinHelsinki MAKE HUMAN RIGHTS GREAT AGAIN." Photograph: Leonhard Foeger/Reuters

Protesters at Helsinki Calling also waved rainbow flags in protest of Russia's discriminatory anti-gay laws. Although, the rainbows may have also been a rebuke to Trump's anti-LGBT moves, like his ban on transgender persons' military service. Photograph: Grigory Dukor/Reuters

Finland's biggest newspaper put up street advertisements reading, "Mr. President, welcome to the land of free press" — in both Russian and English. Photograph: Ints Kalnins/Reuters

The US-based Human Rights Campaign created a light projection for the rally, spotlighting the abuse of gay people in Chechnya. The projection included messages like "Trump and Putin: Stop the Crimes against Humanity in Chechnya," "The Whole World is Watching," and "Investigate LGBTQ Persecution in Chechnya." Photograph: Leonhard Foeger/Reuters

The protests won't be the only problem for the two leaders. The meeting could be a tricky one for Trump after the indictment of 12 Russian intelligence officers for hacking in the run up to the 2016 presidential election. Photograph: Leonhard Foeger/Reuters

Members of the anti-immigrant street patrol group called the Soldiers of Odin protest in support to Donald Trump in Helsinki. Photograph: Lehtikuva/Martti Kainulainen/Reuters