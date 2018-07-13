Heavy rains lash Delhi, traffic comes to a standstill

July 13, 2018 19:42 IST

Heavy rains wrecked havoc in Delhi as commuters faced hard time navigating through water-logged roads and faced traffic congestion.

IMAGE: Buses stranded in a heavily waterlogging street after heavy rainfall under Minto Bridge, near Connaught Place in New Delhi. Photograph: Ravi Choudhary/PTI Photo

There was heavy water logging under Tilak Bridge, Modi Mill Flyover, Dhaula Kuan flyover and near Welcome Metro station.

IMAGE: Commuters faced problems navigating the water-logged streets. Photograph: Ravi Choudhary/PTI Photo

Commuters faced problems at Zakhira Flyover Kamal T-Point, Anand Parbat, Y-Point Old Railway bridge Kishan Ganj, Azad Market and near Old Iron Bridge Dharmpura.

Delhi Traffic Police kept posting updates about places where there was heavy water logging on its Twitter handle

IMAGE: Commuters wade through a water-logged area during heavy rainfall, at Maharana Partap chowk in Gurugram. Photograph: PTI Photo

“Traffic is heavy near Ramlila Ground due to heavy rain. Waterlogging was reported on the road between Sultanpur and Ghitorni road and under IP flyover. Waterlogging was also reported under Minto bridge, Raja Puri Red Light, Sec-1 Dwarka near Agrasen Hospital, Lawrence Road Industrial area, IGNOU crossing, etc,” a senior police officer said.

Heavy traffic was witnessed at Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg due to heavy rain.

IMAGE: Pedestrians wade across a water-logged street, during heavy rainfall, in New Delhi. Photograph: Arun Sharma/PTI Photo

Water logging was also reported at and around Mayapuri Flyover, Naraina Flyover towards Mayapuri, Bhairon Marg under RailwayBridge, Airport Road, Mathura Road from Delhi zoo to Sher Shah Suri Road, Moolchand Underpass, Near Chhatarpur metro station, Baba Khadak Singh Marg , under Defence Colony Flyover and near Shadipur Metro Station.

IMAGE: Commuters ride on a scooter during heavy rainfall, in New Delhi. Photograph: Atul Yadav/PTI Photo

Trees fell near Ashok Vihar traffic signal and near the ILBS Hospital traffic signal in Vasant Vihar.

IMAGE: A commuter rides on a scooter during heavy rainfall, in New Delhi. Photograph: Arun Sharma/PTI Photo

Cab companies also hiked the fares due to the rain and commuters between Delhi and Gurgaon were affected by availability of fewer cabs.